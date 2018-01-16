2019 Mercedes G-Class: A Rugged 70s SUV With 21st Century Technology

Mercedes-Benz recently wowed the crowd at the ongoing 2018 Detroit Auto Show with the launch of the all-new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 G-Class. The new G-Class is the evolution of the iconic “G-Wagen” SUV that the Germany-based automotive company had launched way back in 1979. Almost 40-years later, Mercedes still continues to pay homage to the boxy design of the original vehicle as evident in its exterior design. Thankfully, the company has now fully updated the vehicle’s interior, which now sports a myriad of modern technology and features that mirror the cabins on the company’s S-Class and E-Class sedan models.

The original 70s and 80s G-Class, or the Geländewagen for history buffs, was originally intended for military use. Due to its heavy build and rugged design, previous models were a bit hard to live with for daily use. Fortunately, Mercedes has now finally attempted to remedy that problem by completely redesigning the interior and vastly increasing the amount of tech and creature comforts that are available to its users. The dashboard has now been replaced with a pair of 12.3-inch widescreen displays that has apparently been taken straight out of the company’s S-Class flagship sedan. Mercedes also revealed that they will be making their MBUX infotainment system available as an option when the SUV is released.

Say hello to the new king of the road, the 2019 G-Class. #NAIAS pic.twitter.com/E0JZblfKFF — Mercedes-Benz USAㅤ (@MBUSA) January 15, 2018

Apart from the completely redesigned luxury cabin space, the exterior of the vehicle still retains its old-school angular look. The vehicle still rides on a rigid ladder frame with three locking differentials similar to previous models. However, the 2019 G-Class will be coming with an all-new independent front suspension and a 370-pound weight reduction thanks to modern ultra-high strength steel and aluminum.

Despite looking very similar to the outgoing model, except for the updated headlights, the new G-Class is actually longer and wider. The vehicle’s increased size has resulted in a roomier interior with an increase of 5.9-inches for the rear legroom. Powering the new 2019 G-Class is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. The new G-Class is expected to hit showrooms in the U.S. towards the end of the year. A more powerful AMG version is likely to come out a bit later after the G550’s release. Pricing for the new G-Class has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be somewhere near the $123,600 starting price of the outgoing model.