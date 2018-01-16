‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ryan Paevey, Nathan West, Allegedly Leaving ABC’s ‘GH’ For Hallmark Channel

General Hospital spoilers reveal that although ABC hasn’t confirmed that Nathan (Ryan Paevey) will be leaving Port Charles, it seems as if other clues certainly point to the fact. Currently, Nathan is on the hunt to find his biological father, the evil Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). His wife, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is pregnant with their first child but is in a state of constant panic as she has been having nightmares about their family’s safety since the news broke about Nathan’s paternity. It seems as if Maxie’s premonitions carry some weight as even Jamey Giddens confirmed in his podcast on Daytime Confidential, that the storyline seems to support the fact that Nathan will be exiting soon.

The rumors seem to be credible when linked with other clues. Paevey made his appearance at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2018 TCA Press Tour on January 13, 2018. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Ryan Paevey attended the “Crown Media Networks portion of the Television Critics Association (TCA) event.” General Hospital spoilers alert to the fact that Ryan has already made two movies for Hallmark: Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) and Harvest Love(2017), as well as a few appearances on the Hallmark Home and Family channel.

Interestingly, Paevey’s co-star on Harvest Love is Days of Our Lives’ Jen Lilley, who plays Theresa Donovan. Jen Lilley is set to be making her comeback to this NBC soap opera in May 2018, according to Inquisitr. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Ryan seems to be making the same career choice as another Days of Our Lives star, Alison Sweeney. She also made a series of Hallmark movies and was then signed on by the channel. Perhaps Hallmark also sees Ryan Paevey as a major draw card and have decided to make him an offer.

General Hospital spoilers also indicate that Paevey might have signed a contract with Hallmark for many more projects, and is thus leaving GH for better horizons. It seems as if this 6 ft. heartthrob has several career options available and may already be tentatively testing the waters. The storyline is not set in stone, and although the rumor mill teases that Ryan will be killed off, the GH writers may just write him out of Port Charles for the moment so that he could return one day to Maxie and their baby.