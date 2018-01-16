Halle Berry Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Gown From The Waist Down

Halle Berry managed to turn heads in a revealing gown at the NAACP Image Awards on Monday night. The 51-year-old actress wore a gorgeous gown that was ultra-sheer from the waist down. Her appearance on the red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium was definitely eye-catching.

Just Jared reports that Halle wore a Reem Acra gown. It was dark red and had sequins embellished on the bustier bodice. It had sheer black material and lace work running from the waist down. Her legs were on display with very little coverage to her lower area other than the large lace work going down the front of the dress. The back had a train and was sheer enough that her rear-end was practically there for all to see. Berry opted for no accessories other than black earrings and a large ring on her right hand. The star wore a pair of black sky-high heels and had her hair pulled back into a bun with the wisps in the front loosely framing her face.

Halle Berry was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in Kidnap, but Octavia Spencer won for her role in Gifted.

Halle is known for her incredibly sexy body in addition to her great acting. The Oscar-winning actress wore a short Zuhair Murad dress for the Golden Globe Awards a few weeks ago. The dress had bell sleeves, a plunging neckline, and detailed lacing. It was also sheer and had just enough lace to leave something to the imagination.

Halle Berry on the red carpet at the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California. Richard Shotwell/Invision / AP Images

InStyle reported in August that Halle Berry many top fashion labels have been in her fashion arsenal that includes such as Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Helmut Lang. Her stylist, Lindsay Flores, told the magazine that when going over designs with the Catwoman star on what to wear, they “blast music, try on clothes, and have a good time getting her dressed.” They usually decide on “what feels good in the moment.”

Halle is just one of those women who can wear anything and look incredible in it. With one of the most enviable figures in Hollywood is stands to reason she can pull it off.

Halle Berry usually wears feminine, elegant gowns that are form-fitting for awards shows. Lace or some form of sheer material is frequently incorporated into her red carpet looks that have a statement of femininity and strength.