‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad And Abigail Play With Fire, Stefan May Get Unlikely Ally, ‘Chabby’ At Risk

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that “Chabby” is implementing a plan to deal with Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). Even though some fans wonder if Abigail (Marci Miller) will cheat on Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn,) that is not happening. On a recent episode, a conversation between Chad and Abigail confirmed this. Abby is using Stefan’s feelings for her to their advantage. However, the Salem couple might be playing with fire.

While Chad doesn’t like it one bit, Abigail is subtly playing a game with Stefan’s feelings. The new DiMera heir has a crush and Abby knows this. The plan to use it to their advantage is because Abigail thinks she can get some information out of Stefan if he begins to trust her. It will also lower his defenses so he doesn’t know what hit him when Chad regains control.

Last week, “Chabby” had a conversation and Chad mentioned that during the day, they work the plan. Then, at night, they come back together in their room. It was a brief statement, so some Days Of Our Lives fans might have missed it. However, it confirmed that Abby is not interested in Stefan, but is just playing a part, and doing it quite well. This is the reason she opened her door wearing nothing but a towel.

Even though Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) introduced Stefan as her son, fans doubt this. On Monday’s episode, the way Stefan was talking to his mother was odd. It was suspicious enough that viewers are convinced that they are only pretending to be mother and son.

However, the truth will eventually come out. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan is appalled by Vivian’s new plan. He will worry she has gone too far and hopefully, he will be man enough to stop the charade. However, Salem needs a good villain now that Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) and Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) are gone. Soon, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will also be on his way out.

Even though Stefan seems clueless that Abby is playing a game with him, someone else might be watching closely. That is Vivian, who probably has eyes and ears everywhere in the DiMera mansion. She is sly, cunning, devious, crafty, and intelligent. Every possible scheme that anyone can think of she has either done, already thought of doing it, or already has it in mind. Chad and Abigail’s idea is not new and Vivian might worry that Stefan will fall for it, ruining everything.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Vivian is concerned about Stefan’s feelings for Abigail. The villain confronts him about it. Could she also let him in on the fact that Abby is not as sweet and innocent as she appears? That she can be manipulative and if he falls for her tricks, he could reveal too much.

Stefan won’t like being played, but he won’t confront Abigail directly. He will get her back where it hurts the most, by sabotaging her marriage. This can easily be done by using something painful from the past. Andre can easily tell Vivian and Stefan what will be a sore spot for the couple, which is Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

While Stefan deals with the Abigail situation, Vivian will work on the other half of “Chabby” and continue with her plans. This is not good news for Chad, who has already lost so much.

DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead from She Knows reveal that Gabi will ask for Stefan’s help. This could come at an interesting time. It is also teased that Gabi turns the tables on Abigail, who walks in to discover Chad and Gabi “having a moment.”

Gabi hasn’t always been a good girl. She used to be quite manipulative, causing all kinds of trouble. Later this week, she will threaten Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and gets fired from DiMera Enterprises. It possibly means losing her successful company, Gabi Chic. Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that by the end of the week, Andre is found dead.

However, that isn’t all that Gabi will deal with. She could find out that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) cheated on her with Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Even though not confirmed, there is a chance that Eli is the father of Lani’s baby. She will be livid that she has been betrayed once again.

Complicating matters, if she gets the idea that Abigail is flirting with another man, this could change things for her. After all, she gave up the man she loved so Chad and Abigail could get back together. If she thinks that Chad could get hurt, she will want to prevent that. Of course, that is not what is happening, but Gabi doesn’t have all the facts.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest she might go back to her old ways. Maybe Chad and Gabi’s moment won’t be so innocent after all.