‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Falls For Wyatt, Katie Forced To Fight To Keep Her Man

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will lose her husband in the coming weeks. He isn’t willing to look past her one-night-stand with his dad, Bill (Don Diamont). Despite the Steffy’s plea to give her another chance, Liam (Scott Clifton) will walk away and leave her pregnant and alone.

When Liam decided to leave Steffy, the Bold and the Beautiful fans expected Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam to get back together. While they may reunite eventually, it doesn’t look like that is the direction the storyline is headed.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, old sparks may fly between Liam and Hope, but he will be hesitant to make a move. Liam will need some time heal following Steffy’s cheating.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope will let Liam know that she will be there for him if he needs to talk. She will realize that Liam is too hurt right now to consider starting another relationship.

Sally (Courtney Hope) informs Hope that she’s better off staying away from Liam. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally suggested that Liam and Steffy will always find their way back to each other.

After a little while, Hope will figure out that a relationship with Liam is a lost cause. After all, Sally knows exactly what it’s like to hang around hoping that Liam will notice you. After Liam rejects Hope, which will probably happen soon, will Hope set her sights on Wyatt?

It’s pretty much a given that she will set her sights on Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt will consider giving up his relationship with Katie (Heather Tom) to reunite with Hope.

It’s hard to imagine Wyatt and Katie in lasting relationship. It makes sense that he would consider ending it to pursue Hope. To make this storyline more exciting, Katie has to fight for Wyatt. It would create a fascinating love triangle and one that Hope could lose.

Katie and Wyatt have great sexual chemistry. However, they have kept their relationship a secret. If Wyatt decides to end things with her for Hope, would Katie fight for her man or just let him go?

