Brad Pitt amazed everyone during Sean Penn’s annual gala for Haiti when he bid an astonishing $120,000 to watch an episode of Game of Thrones Season 9 with Emilia Clarke — the British actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s epic fantasy show. The unsuccessful bid by Angelina Jolie’s former husband sparked relationship rumors, and one report now claims that “romance is coming” for Brad Pitt and Emilia Clarke.

Brad Pitt is constantly getting linked with famous celebrities ever since his split with Angelina Jolie. The rumor mill started with Brad’s alleged affair with Marion Cotillard, then everyone started to talk about his inclination towards his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, and as if that was not enough, many then linked his name to Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco. Recently Brad Pitt’s name was linked with Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and there are reports that reportedly claims that Brad has a huge crush on the mother of dragons.

During Sean Penn’s annual gala, the bid to watch an episode of Season 9 of Game of Thrones with Emilia started at $20,000 but it quickly escalated when Brad proposed $90,000. Pitt later raised the stacks and bid an enormous $120,000 but still, he was outbid, as the auction ended at $160,000.

Emilia Clarke attends The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The events of the night sparked rumors that Brad reportedly has the hots for Emilia and there are speculations from the fans that suggests that she would be the “next lucky lady in his life.”

According to a report from New Idea, Brad’s secret crush on the 31-year-old Emilia was reportedly revealed during the Sean Penn’s annual gala when he bid the gigantic amount for a date night with her.

“Brad was completely spellbound by Emilia and he was constantly looking over at her the entire night. It was so obvious he was into her.”

The unnamed source added that the Fight Club movie actor has a huge crush on Game of Thrones star and reportedly always had a thing for the British actress who is soon going to play the role of Kira in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“When he saw her in the flesh he was instantly taken aback by her beauty.”

As of this writing, Brad Pitt and Emilia Clarke’s representatives have not commented on New Idea’s claims of Brad’s crush for Emilia. Ever since her split with Jai Courtney, Emilia has remained single and has even confessed to not falling for anyone from the show business. On the other hand, after splitting with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has remained single and is currently focusing on his film projects and his six children he has with his former wife.