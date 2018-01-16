Best Foods That Could Be Beneficial For Weight Loss, Backed By Studies

Some foods may make you less hungry or feel fuller upon eating them. These may be helpful for weight loss combined with a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Medical News Today shared the following foods that could be beneficial for weight loss. These are backed by studies, in which the results favored weight loss among the participants.

1. Oatmeal

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition indicated that oatmeal could significantly make you fuller and less hungry than the ready-to-eat breakfast cereal, according to NCBI. In addition, the participants’ calorie intake at lunch decreased after eating oatmeal compared to eating cereals. Oatmeal also provided more fiber, protein, and less sugar.

2. Eggs

A past study that involved 21 men compared the effects of eating eggs or eating a bagel for breakfast. The researchers also examined their hunger hormones such as the blood sugar, insulin, and ghrelin. The researchers discovered that those who had eaten eggs for breakfast ate less at their next meal and in the next 24 hours compared to those who consumed a bagel for breakfast. Those who also had an egg breakfast felt less hungry and more satisfied three hours after breakfast compared to those who had a bagel breakfast. Moreover, those who consumed egg had less of a change in their blood sugar, insulin levels, and ghrelin levels.

3. Nuts

Rich in magnesium, Nuts boosts sleep and is extremely weight-loss friendly. Include them in your regular diet for an improved immune system, and stay fit.#FitTip #Health #Gym pic.twitter.com/t1DtTyWs8g — People's Gym Nagpur (@PeoplesGymNGP) January 9, 2018

A study in Europe showed that eating nuts could prevent obesity as well as helping to lose weight. The scientists discovered that five participants who ate nuts over five years had lost weight compared to those who did not consume nuts. Another study showed that overweight women who consumed 50 grams of almonds each day with a weight loss diet had significantly lost more weight compared to those who were in the nut-free diet group over a period of three months. However, nuts must be eaten in moderation as they are an energy-dense food.

4. Avocado

Avocado is found to promote weight management besides it numerous health benefits. In the study that involved American adults, it showed that those who ate avocado had a lower BMI compared to those who did not eat avocado.

5. Beans, chickpeas, lentils, and peas

Beans, chickpeas, lentils, and peas may promote weight loss because they make you feel fuller as you eat them. They also have protein and fiber content. These foods are known as pulses. Studies in the past have shown that weight loss diets that contained pulses resulted in significant weight loss compared to those who did not.