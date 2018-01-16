‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Shocking Move, Thorne And Rick Oust Ridge And Carter Longs For Maya

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Tuesday, January 16, reveal that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will have another painfully awkward chat with Maya (Karla Mosley). He will admit that she’s been on his mind and he can’t stop imagining what could have been between them.

The more Carter talks about how much he misses her, the more uncomfortable Maya becomes. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Carter finally tells Maya that she has options and doesn’t have to stay married to Rick (Jacob Young).

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Maya’s marriage to Rick is strong. They are in love and happy with each other. So, when Carter assumes that she is missing something in her life, it does nothing but get on her nerves. That’s when Maya declares that she loves Rick and doesn’t plan on leaving him.

In Eric’s (John McCook) office, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Rick try to convince their dad to oust Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) from Forrester Creations. They believe FC would be better if they ran the company.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state they show Eric their plan for the company and insist that the company has no room for Ridge. Thorne may even bring up Eric past with Ridge to try to sway him. In the end. Eric will refuse to hear it. He will say that Ridge is doing a great job as co-CEO.

B&B Spoiler Video: Ridge has annulment papers drawn up for Brooke https://t.co/EPSvzqG2ah pic.twitter.com/jNiwWdea9Y — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) January 15, 2018

Back at Spencer Publications, Justin (Aaron D. Spears) will ask Bill (Don Diamont) what his life would be like if Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) hadn’t left him. Justin will wonder if he would have slept with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill won’t want to dwell on the past. He will want to move on with his life. Bill makes a major decision about his future.

Ridge will have a big announcement for Brooke. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will reveal that he had Carter draw up annulment papers. Bill will suggest that this is the perfect way to erase her marriage to Bill and move on with their life. Is Brooke ready to erase Bill Spencer out of her life? We’ll find out in Tuesday’s episode.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.