Pregnant Kylie Jenner Reportedly Experiencing Complications, May Need To Deliver Via C-Section

Pregnant Kylie Jenner has become subject of headlines once more as a new report claims that she is experiencing complications that caused her doctors to advise her to consider delivering her baby via C-section.

While rumors about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star being pregnant have yet to be debunked or confirmed, a new report has already emerged claiming that the pregnant reality TV star is facing trouble ahead of her due date in February or March this year.

Based on a report from Radar Online, the 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul may need to undergo C-section to deliver her baby with boyfriend Travis Scott safely as an insider reportedly close to the Kardashians revealed that she experienced “minor complications” during the latter part of her pregnancy.

“Kylie visited her doctor last week for an unknown reason, which may have just been to meet her delivery doctor,” the source said.

“She is due in late February or early March and she is having some minor complications right now that may force her to deliver the baby C-section.”

The insider went on to explain that it was “nothing too alarming,” adding that the 20-year-old Life of Kylie star merely received her doctors advise to consider having C-section to ensure a safe delivery.

Based on insider information cited by Radar, Kylie had been under-the-radar since she had been having a difficult time going about with her massive baby bump, which has also been a source of stress for the young mom-to-be.

“Kylie his having a hard time walking around and getting places because her belly is just so big and she is so little,” the source said.

“This has not been an easy past couple of months for her by any means because she has seen her body go from skinny and sexy to pregnant and bloated. She doesn’t know how much more of this she can take!”

On top of that, pregnant Kylie Jenner is reportedly getting more stressed by people trying to invade her privacy as revealed by KUWTK momager Kris Jenner.

According to the Evening Standard, the 62-year-old Kardashian appeared to have confirmed speculations about her daughter’s pregnancy while revealing her worries about Kylie and people trying to “exploit a certain situation.”

“I really feel bad for Kylie because there’s always somebody that’s trying to exploit a certain situation,” she said in the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn’t be snapping is really, really stressful.”

She went on to explain how Kylie Jenner felt unease even at home to the point of being on the alert all the time, even in their bedroom and bathroom.

Rumored pregnant Kylie Jenner has remained out of the spotlight — save for a couple of close-up selfies on Instagram — since speculations that she is expecting emerged.

Now, a new report from Hollywood Life revealed that she intends to continue keeping everything a secret for as long as she can.

Citing an unnamed source reportedly close to the Lip Kit mogul, the outlet went on to explain that Kylie Jenner doesn’t want anyone to know when she is in the hospital and is in labor because she doesn’t want people taking pictures that she intended to sell later on. She also reportedly doesn’t want her baby to be part of the show until he or she is actually born.

Ultimately, Kylie wants the moment to be private for her and her loved ones to enjoy it for themselves before the public gets to have a feast on the latest addition to the Kardashian clan.