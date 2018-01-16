Super Bowl 2018 Odds: Who Do Oddsmakers Believe Will Win Super Bowl LII MVP Award?

With Super Bowl 2018 coming early next month, fans are gearing up for another exciting game to decide the latest NFL champions, and award one player for their contribution. Each year, there is a Most Valuable Player (MVP) award handed out to the top player in the NFL for the season, but also for the player with the top performance in the Super Bowl. Last year, it was none other than New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady who won the award, after guiding his team to an amazing comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. The latest Super Bowl 2018 odds for who might win the MVP award at the big game have also been published ahead of this Sunday’s AFC and NFC championship games.

As of Monday, January 15, the latest published Super Bowl LII MVP odds at Paddy Power sportsbook show that Brady is again leading all potential candidates. The veteran Patriots quarterback currently holds 7 to 5 odds to win the award should his team make it to the game in Minnesota. Just behind him is Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum at 7 to 2 odds and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles at 11 to 1 odds. Brady’s teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski has 14 to 1 odds, while Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has been given 14 to 1 odds to take home the award.

After his game-winning touchdown on Sunday, the Vikings’ Stefon Diggs has Super Bowl MVP Award odds of 20 to 1. Jeff Roberson / AP Images

Other players who are on the list include Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette at 18 to 1 odds, Patriots receiver Danny Amendola (70/1), and Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (90/1). Stefon Diggs, who had the amazing catch and touchdown run to win the game for the Vikings on Sunday, is a 20 to 1 favorite to win the award. His team will have to defeat the Eagles in Sunday’s NFC Championship game for Diggs to have the chance at it.

Heading towards the big game, Tom Brady has claimed the award two times out of the last four Super Bowls, while defensive linebackers Malcolm Smith of the Seahawks and Von Miller of the Broncos won the honor the other two times. Brady has also won the award a total of four times which is the most of any player, past or present. San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana won the award three times, while quarterbacks Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, and Eli Manning each claimed the Super Bowl MVP award twice during their careers.

If Brady wins the award again in this latest Super Bowl, he will join Starr and Bradshaw as the only players to win the award in back-to-back editions of the championship game. If a New England Patriot wins the award, it will move them into a tie with six MVP awards won. The Pittsburgh Steelers also have had a player win the award in six different Super Bowls while the Dallas Cowboys have had seven players win it.

Fans will be able to see which NFL player claims the Super Bowl 2018 MVP award on Sunday, February 4, as the game plays out in Minnesota.