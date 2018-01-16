‘Iron Man 4’: Chris Evans’ Comment About Robert Downey Jr. Hints Fourth Installment Might Finally Happen

Iron Man 4 has definitely maintained its mystery. As if the lack of updates is not enough, Robert Downey Jr. has been confusing fans with his interviews. However, Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the blockbuster Marvel films, said something in a recent interview that led people to believe that the wait for RDJ’s fourth solo installment might finally come to an end.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, the 36-year-old actor shared what’s already in everybody’s mind all this time, which is the fact that there is definitely no better actor to portray Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man than Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans said that the 52-year-old Hollywood superstar “really is so irreplaceable. Nobody can ever be Iron Man. It’s not a role like Superman or Batman that can kind of find different incarnations, no one can touch it.”

Robert Downey Jr. has already confirmed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2014 that Iron Man 4 is happening. When asked whether there will be a fourth installment of the Marvel superhero film, the actor hesitantly said “Yes.”

However, Robert Downey Jr. gave a different answer about the possibility of Iron Man 4 in 2016. The actor seemingly had a change of heart regarding the fate of the fourth installment of the popular superhero, saying, “I don’t think that’s in the cards. In a way, it’s Cap 3 [Captain America: Civil War] but for me, it’s like my little ‘Iron Man 4.'”

Robert Downey Jr. even revealed in an earlier interview that he is ready to hang up his popular red metal suit and his statement obviously started concerns. This is definitely not the first time that the actor wanted out from the blockbuster Marvel films. RDJ shared that the only reason why he kept doing his iconic role was because of the fans.

Despite his confusing revelations, hopeful fans are still trying to be optimistic that they will still see Iron Man 4 launching on the big screen sooner or later. What keeps the fans positive are the three unnamed Marvel movies slated to release in 2020. Many believed that one of those three untitled films might be Iron Man 4. If that is indeed the case, then that is two more years of waiting for the highly anticipated movie.

Just like any other rumors regarding Iron Man 4, this has yet to be verified.