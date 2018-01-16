Katie Holmes Fashion 2018: Jamie Foxx Might Give Suri Cruise’s Mom A Makeover To Spice Up Classic Look

Katie Holmes is known for her classic and sophisticated look, but recent scoops alleged that boyfriend Jamie Foxx is going to give the Dawson’s Creek star a makeover to spice up her style. So is the mom of Suri Cruise ready to change her fashion choices to satisfy her man?

According to an Australian tabloid NW, Katie Holmes is getting a “Foxxy Makeover” courtesy of the 50-year-old actor. The All We Had star is allegedly too “prim and proper” for Jamie Foxx that he wanted her to go outside of the box when it comes to fashion.

The source said that friends of Jamie Foxx “were shocked when she showed up to his 50th birthday party dressed like she was about to meet the queen.” Although Katie Holmes stunned in a black ensemble and accessorized with a statement pearl necklace during the actor’s celebration, the insider revealed that Jamie’s pals were not impressed with her look, saying, “They’re urging him to give his girlfriend a hip-hop makeover. Or at least find her a new stylist.”

However, Gossip Cop quickly slammed the report, stating that there is no truth to the claim. The site noted that although Katie Holmes is mostly known for wearing classing ensembles, she is not one to shy away from trying all types of trends. Being a confident woman that she is, it is quite hard to believe that the actress will let a man dictate what she can and can not wear.

Meanwhile, despite their initial decision to keep their relationship private, an insider has previously told Us Weekly that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are now “getting more comfortable” being spotted together. The source explained that “they care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that.”

But even though the notoriously private couple is now slowly letting their guards down, the insider noted that it does not mean that Katie Holmes will go all out with her romance with Jamie Foxx. The Dawson’s Creek star’s outlook in life has definitely changed compared to when she met Tom Cruise.

Katie dropped everything, even her beliefs, to be a part of the Mission: Impossible 6 actor’s world. She eventually filed for a divorce after six years of marriage with the Hollywood superstar.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise share one child together, Suri Cruise.