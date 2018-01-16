Pope Francis Believes Nuclear War Is ‘One Accident’ Away From Happening

Pope Francis gave out a stern warning that the world may soon find itself in the midst of a nuclear war. The head of the Catholic Church was on board the papal plane when he echoed the sentiments of many who believe the word war between United States president Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un of North Korea may soon turn into World War 3.

Pope Francis, who was on his way to visit Chile and Peru on Monday, said that he is genuinely frightened of the possibility of a nuclear war, reports Reuters.

“I think we are at the very limit,” the Pope said in response to a question whether he was worried about the chances of nuclear war. “I am really afraid of this. One accident is enough to precipitate things.”

While Pope Francis did not mention the Hawaii false missile warning fiasco or the nuclear threats hurled by Trump and Kim Jong-un against each other, it is likely that the pope was alluding to these instances when he indicated that the world is in the brink of a nuclear war.

Pope Francis has long been an advocate against the use of nuclear weapons. In fact, the Vatican held a two-day symposium in November last year in which Pope Francis addressed the growing concerns of a nuclear war.

In his talk titled, “Prospects For A World Free of Nuclear Weapons and for Integral Disarmament,” Pope Francis condemned the threat of using nuclear weapons “as well as their very possession.” The pope also mentioned that the world should “take into account the risk of an accidental detonation as a result of any kind.”

#UPDATE Pope Francis admitted he was frightened by the prospect of an accidental nuclear apocalypse https://t.co/sgc55H12jE pic.twitter.com/pZNkTawgBH — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 16, 2018

Conspiracy theorists believe the Hawaii missile alert was no hoax or accident. Some people believe that a ballistic missile was indeed launched but was intercepted and to prevent further panic, authorities claimed the attack to be a false alarm.

As the people in Hawaii and the rest of the world realized, a nuclear war is a real threat and many, Pope Francis included, are calling for an end to the stockpiling of such weapons of mass destruction.

“Weapons that result in the destruction of the human race are senseless even from a tactical standpoint,” the pope said in November.

While the pope is tackling with a potential worldwide crisis, the Vatican is dealing with another controversy happening in its own backyard. Pope Francis and the Catholic Church are faced with another sex scandal, this time involving Luis Fernando Figari, the founder of the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae Catholic movement in Peru. The 70-year-old Figari and three others are accused of sexually abusing 29 persons, 19 of which were minors, the Daily Beast reports.

A small group of protesters greeted the pope in his first ever visit to Chile, according to the Associated Press. Pope Francis has been criticized for appointing Bishop Juan Barros, a close friend of disgraced Rev. Fernando Karadima, to the Diocese of Osorno in 2015. Barros has been accused of trying to cover up the abuses committed by the alleged pedophile priest.

Pope Francis arrives in Chile https://t.co/ptN7iH8Hkh pic.twitter.com/BTDW7IquDW — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 16, 2018

Before boarding the papal plane for Peru and Chile, reporters were given a photograph by Vatican officials, which showed of a Japanese boy carrying his dead brother on his shoulders. The photo was taken right after the nuclear bomb was detonated on Nagasaki in 1945.

Pope Francis said that he was moved by the photograph and that he had it reprinted and shared with the reporters because he believed “an image like this can be more moving than a thousand words.”

“The only thing I could think of adding were the words ‘the fruit of war’,” the pope said about the photo.