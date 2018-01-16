Tom Sandoval Goes Off On Ariana Madix For Sharing Lala Kent’s Audio Clip With Brittany Cartwright

Tom Sandoval isn’t happy when he learns that his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, was present when Brittany Cartwright heard the shocking audio clip of Jax Taylor putting her on blast and claiming he would never marry her.

Although the actual clip was on Lala Kent’s phone and it was Kent who approached Cartwright and told her to join them on the balcony, Tom Sandoval takes brutal aim at Ariana Madix for playing a role in the drama and claims she should have had better judgment.

“I’m disgusted by it,” Tom Sandoval tells Jax Taylor in a just-released sneak peek at tonight’s show, via a report by TV Guide on January 15.

As Tom Sandoval continues to question Ariana Madix about approaching Brittany Cartwright and allowing her to hear the audio clip, Ariana Madix continues to deny that she approached her and also makes it clear that the clip was on the phone of their co-star and friend Lala Kent. Meanwhile, Madix slams her boyfriend for being completely insensitive and failing to understand what she was telling him.

“You are being so, like… Dude, obtuse,” Ariana Madix explains.

Despite Ariana Madix’s explanation of the situation, Tom Sandoval continues to put her on blast, stating that she shouldn’t have revealed the audio clip when she did.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tom Sandoval isn’t looking forward to seeing himself fight with Ariana Madix on tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules. That said, as a reality star, he is well-aware that there are, and will continue to be, times when he and his girlfriend are involved in disputes. After all, they’ve been dating for nearly four years.

“Stuff happens and the cameras are always there,” he told In Touch Weekly on January 13.

Jax Taylor admitted to cheating on Brittany Cartwright during the first episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

To see more of Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.