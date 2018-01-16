‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kim, Drew Guides Oscar, Sonny Reassures Jason, Search For Faison’s Other Son

General Hospital spoilers tease there will be a lot of drama in Port Charles this week. Ava (Maura West) is preparing for her surgery, Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will disagree, and the search is on for Faison and his other son.

General Hospital spoilers tease Wednesday’s episode will focus on Ava. It will be a standalone episode which will feature not just Maura West as Ava but also Griffin. Nathan Varni teased there will be so much to love about this episode, and anyone will enjoy it whether they like Ava or not.

Nelle Argues With Michael

As for other happenings in Port Charles, General Hospital spoilers hint Michael will confront Nelle about the paternity test. The two will agree on a date during their chat, but they will disagree on something else. Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest this might have something to do with Nelle’s new job. However, the two will eventually come to an understanding.

Carly And Kim Educate Their Kids

Carly (Laura Wright) will continue to rage this week after realizing what Joss and Oscar are up to. She talked to Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) about the incident and accused her son as the instigator. General Hospital spoilers tease Carly will rip at Joss, and she might tell her daughter not to have sex.

Carly's ready to tell Kim about the condoms, West Coast. But she might not get the reception she's expecting. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/2d0a4KrNot — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Kim and Drew (Billy Miller) will talk to Oscar about the incident. As Oscar’s father, the responsibility of explaining sex to his son might fall on his shoulders. There seem to be more father and son bonding moments ahead for these two.

Jason’s Frustration Worsens

General Hospital spoilers tease Jason will continue to feel frustrated over the lack of progress in his investigation. He wants to figure out who Faison’s son is to get to the bottom of the mystery. However, he can’t seem to find a useful lead.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) will feel how frustrated Jason is about his situation, and he will give him reassurance that he will find the information he needs soon. Sonny will make a promise to Jason that he will find Faison’s son.

While Sonny and Jason look for the traitor, the search for Faison will also continue. After information that Nathan is Faison’s son becomes public, everyone involved will be in danger. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) can’t help but feel that someone is targeting her family.

As for Faison’s son, there are many theories about it but one believable speculation is that Peter August is Nathan’s brother. General Hospital spoilers tease exciting scenes ahead, and it seems like Jason will finally find a useful lead before the week is out.