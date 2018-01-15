‘World Of Warcraft’ Update Adds Level Scaling Throughout The Game Tomorrow

Zone scaling is finally coming to Azeroth with the 7.3.5 update tomorrow. World of Warcraft areas will soon feature wider level ranges, letting players complete zones without out-leveling them. This applies to zones through Warlords of Draenor content, opening up a larger selection of leveling opportunities for players.

Currently, each World of Warcarft zone has a strict level range that players quickly out-level. Once quests and enemies are gray to a player, they no longer earn experience. With zone scaling, players will be able to stay in zones longer while still earning experience. Each zone will still have a level range, but the ranges cover more levels. For instance, areas that are part of the base game scale all the way to 60. Players will still need to hit certain levels before visiting zones, but zone scaling lets them choose from more areas to explore. For instance, at level 35, players can head to Dustwallow Marsh, Feralas, or Western Plaguelands.

In addition to the zone scaling feature, the 7.3.5 patch also introduces Ulduar Timewalking, letting players scale to level 80 to complete the raid with natural level rewards. According to the official World of Warcraft website, a new battleground will open soon alongside the new narrative in Silithus. Not to mention, players can earn Waking Essences quicker and trade them to Arcanomancer Vrideiel for legendary items.

Blizzard Entertainment

Of course, zone scaling is one major change coming to the MMORPG in the 7.3.5 update. As the Inquisitr reported, the feature will let players choose between expansion areas, too. The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King share levels, for example. Starting at level 58, players can head to either expansion’s starter areas to being leveling through level 80. The same is true of the Cataclysm and Mists of Pandaria areas, which range from level 80 through 90.

Zone scaling also applies to dungeons throughout World of Warcraft, too. A minimum level is still required to enter each dungeon; however, these instanced areas continue giving experience longer. Base-game dungeons, for instance, scale through level 60 giving players many choices. The update also introduces personal loot to all dungeons.

Patch 7.3.5 and zone scaling release on January 16. The new feature will pave the way for Allied Race leveling. Six new variant races are coming to the World of Warcraft with the upcoming Battle for Azeroth expansion.