‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Fakes Miscarriage To Scare Liam Into Coming Back

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is desperate to get Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) back in her life. She was stunned by the annulment papers that Liam served today, but slapping them out of her husband’s hands won’t stop him. But what could get Liam to reconsider splitting from Steffy is if their baby is in jeopardy. Some tabloid sites have speculated that Steffy will lose the baby. Given that they’ve put Steffy and Liam through that drama before, it seems unlikely. But a recent B&B spoiler indicates Steffy will use this tragic history to her advantage.

Real Miscarriage Not Likely

Given the history of Liam and Steffy, writing a miscarriage of this child seems like too much of a repetitive storyline. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Hub reveal that after Steffy miscarried her last baby with Liam, they both lost hope that they would ever be parents. Plus, that would be a convenient way to cut all ties between Liam and Steffy, and that can’t be what the writers want for them. It’s more awkward for Liam and Steffy to deal with pregnancy while split with all the angst it brings.

There also remains the looming question of whether or not Liam is the true biological father of Steffy’s baby. Some Bold spoilers indicate that Bill convinced Steffy’s doctor to lie and say Liam is the dad. Steffy was freaking out and her panic was putting her health (and the baby’s) at risk, so it might have been easy for Bill to get the doc to fib. If Steffy uses her troublesome medical past to scheme to get Liam back in her life and then it turns out he’s not the dad, that could wreck her second chance.

Steffy Gets A New Doc, Runs a Scam?

Recent Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Entertainment Weekly reveal that Robin Givens has a multi-episode arc at the height of February sweeps beginning mid-month as an OB-GYN that treats Steffy. Givens plays Dr. Phillips but her appearance is a month away, so that leaves time for Liam to get cozier with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Steffy to go off the rails with desperation.

The casting of this doctor could indicate that Steffy’s pregnancy will have problems, or it could just be routine pregnancy stuff since the doc that diagnosed the pregnancy was Steffy’s primary care physician. If Liam thinks that Steffy will give up that easily, he should think again. B&B spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Steffy has to tell her dad Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) about the dark turn that her life has taken and then she can start scheming to get Liam back.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At This Week, Jan. 15-19. Sally and Hope discuss Liam. https://t.co/LKdlXtnMtM #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/5J1x7Rp4KI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 15, 2018

Steffy Needs To Get Liam Away From Sally and Hope

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central showed the battle for Liam started today. Both Sally and Hope want to comfort Liam as he rebounds, and neither will give up easily. Spoilers tease that Sally offers Liam a job at Spectra. Sally will try to convince Liam that she’s his future while Hope is his past. But while Sally and Hope are trying to shove each other out of Liam’s life so they can have him, Steffy will be plotting how to get Liam away from both of them.

The newest Bold spoilers indicate that Steffy will fake pregnancy complications so that Liam will have to spend time with her. Today on B&B, Liam told her that he doesn’t regret being with her, but he can’t get the image out of his mind of her with his father. Steffy hopes that will change given time and thinks he just needs a nudge to realize how important she and the baby she’s carrying are and how much they need him. But if Liam learns that Steffy is faking a miscarriage, he will be furious.

Steffy could wreck any shot at a future with Liam with this scheme. Check out the latest B&B scoop that says Bill wants Steffy but she’s solely focused on Liam, Sheila’s plans to wreck the Bridge wedding, and other hot stuff coming on Bold the week of January 15-19. Watch CBS every day to see what happens and check back often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.