Miley Cyrus Is Bikini-Clad While Enjoying Beach Time With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is having a great time in Australia with her fiance, Liam Hemsworth. The 25-year-old singer was seen Sunday wearing a tiny white bikini as she enjoyed splashing around in the waves on a beach in Byron Bay, New South Wales. Their outing comes right after rumors ignited they married over the New Year holiday.

The pop sensation and movie star have been spotted out almost daily since last week when they were photographed having lunch in Byron Bay. Speculations that the pair “secretly” got married kicked off after what appeared to be wedding bands were seen on the couple. Miley and Liam ventured to Gold Beach a day later where they dined at an eatery.

A source told NW magazine that they tied the knot, claiming that “it just felt right” for the couple to wed in Byron Bay where they first got engaged in 2013, but Gossip Cop debunked the report. Cyrus and Hemsworth are still engaged and haven’t gone through with the nuptials yet.

Daily Mail has exclusive photos of Miley Cyrus in her skimpy bikini as she continued her vacation with Liam Hemsworth. A tweet that was posted by the media outlet seen below provides a glimpse of what Miley was wearing. She had a white top and barely-there bottoms that showcased her fit body. She accessorized the look with a gold choker necklace, bracelet, earrings, and several rings. The singer had her hair pulled back into a messy ponytail and had on very little makeup — practical for a day at the beach!

Liam just celebrated his 28th birthday a few days ago and Miley shared her well wished on Instagram. The images she posted were of the couple’s time in Australia.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Bikini-clad Miley Cyrus puts on cheeky display as she cuddles with Liam Hemsworth on beach https://t.co/pIbycyr5t2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 15, 2018

“Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet! I ❤️ u!” she captioned the photo.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are one of the most-watched celebrity couples in the world right now. Fans are eager to hear that they got married, but they keep everyone guessing. Will Miley and Liam wind up getting married secretly or make it a public? Given their track record, they may keep things fairly quiet on that front. Due to the chaos that often follows engaged celebrities, it’s no wonder so many have a quiet wedding where they can enjoy an intimate setting with family and friends.