Amber Portwood Slams MTV And Gary Shirley For Making A Joke Of Her Pregnancy And Happy Life

Amber Portwood decided to make a huge change in her life this past year. After filming Marriage Bootcamp with Matt Baier, Amber decided that her relationship was no longer worth fighting for. Portwood was tired of being lied to and she felt that Matt could have been cheating on her emotionally, as he was caught making sexual advances towards another woman on Teen Mom OG. As it turns out, Portwood is happy with her decision as she has found true love with Andrew Glennon. Amber has revealed that she’s very happy and she’s beaming as she’s expecting her first baby boy later this year.

However, it sounds like Portwood doesn’t appreciate how other people are acting in regards to her pregnancy and her new life. According to a new tweet, Amber Portwood is taking aim at MTV, revealing that she’s not happy with the way she’s being portrayed on the show. In the tweets, Amber reveals that she feels the network sees her pregnancy as a big joke. It’s during tonight’s episode of Teen Mom OG that Amber reveals her pregnancy with the world. In other tweets, she also takes aim at Gary Shirley as he doesn’t think the relationship with Andrew will last. Portwood is furious and it sounds like she has every right to be mad.

“I’ve been on this show for 10 years. I’ve been through hell! MTV has turned my pregnancy and this relationship into a joke in one of the happiest times of my life. Apparently, my life is just for people to tell me how horrible I am as a mother because I went through depression,” Amber revealed on Twitter, adding in a separate tweet, “Andrew is the reason I was able to pull myself together! He showed me that life was worth living! I’m thankful to have him because now I will be ALIVE for my daughter and family!”

Portwood also made digs at Gary and Kristina. They have been supportive before, but it seems like their support is changing.

“Make sure to watch Gary and Kristina tonight talking shit about me! It must be hard making money off of me! Being such a bad mom and all. Where would they be? Wait..in a 1 bedroom shack in the ghetto of Anderson where he was before I got out and the show came back on!! Ignorant!” Amber added in a third tweet.

Just last week, Amber Portwood told her MTV fans that Matt Baier had been emailing her weird things, including sending her text messages that could sound suicidal. However, since that time, Matt has moved on and he has even gotten married to another woman. It’s hard to imagine what Amber has been through over the past 10 years. Even though she has been open and honest about her feelings, it’s hard to know what she’s going through. It must be tough to be away from one’s daughter while serving time in prison. In addition, Portwood has dealt with depression, anxiety, and addiction. Andrew does seem to be the healthier fit for Amber, but people may not take her seriously as she moved on fast.

Amber Portwood is referring to tonight’s episode of Teen Mom OG, so to understand her frustrations, fans need to tune in tonight to MTV.