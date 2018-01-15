Watch Warriors Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

With Monday’s holiday, numerous NBA games will be available, including the Warriors vs. Cavs live-streaming online and televised matchup. These two teams will resume a rivalry that has brewed over the past several seasons. However, the defending champions have looked strong while Cleveland has struggled. Here’s the latest NBA game preview with matchup odds, points total, start time, TV channels, and Warriors vs. Cavs live streaming options.

According to NBA.com, the Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16) will be returning home after spending 17 of the last 20 days on a tough road trip. The team is struggling lately too. Despite the recent debut of All-Star Isaiah Thomas as part of their lineup, the Cavs have dropped eight of their last 11 games. Their most recent loss came to the Indiana Pacers 97-95 on the road as the home team rallied from down 22 points to capture the win. LeBron James finished with 27 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to keep his team from suffering its third straight loss.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have won four of their last five contests, including a 127-125 win at Toronto on Saturday night. Klay Thompson had 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting, while Kevin Durant had 25 points and Stephen Curry added 24. That moved the Warriors’ record to 35-9 overall and 19-3 on the road, while giving Toronto just their third loss at the Air Canada Centre.

IT’S GAME DAY! The Dubs continue this road trip with an #MLKDay matchup in Cleveland. GAME PREVIEW » https://t.co/68kG8jXbhG pic.twitter.com/CZNIBAMXV7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 15, 2018

Due to the Warriors’ recent surge and the Cavaliers’ continuing struggles, the visitors are favored by 5.5 points on the spread tonight. Odds Shark reports that Golden State is priced at -215 to -235 depending on the sportsbook, while the home team is a +185 to +195 underdog at different sportsbooks. The latest reported points total for tonight’s game is 235 points for over/under bettors to consider.

Viewers can watch Monday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors game starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time or 5 p.m. Pacific Time. This game will have national coverage via the TNT network. Cable and satellite subscribers who have the TNT channel should also be able to log into the TNTDrama website or any compatible apps to see a live-streaming feed of the game.

For those fans without cable or satellite who want to watch the Warriors vs. Cavs live-streaming online, the SlingTV service is one possibility. The service is available on a free trial basis for one week for any new customers who sign up. Customers can sign up at Sling.com and choose either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue channel streaming packages, which both include TNT among other channels to watch.

Another option to watch the game via an online feed is the Playstation Vue channel streaming service. New customers can sign up for this service for a five-day free trial to check it out. TNT is available on all four of the channel packages that are offered. See more details on how to sign up and use the service at the PlayStation website.