‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Leann Hunley Says Anna Is Not Crazy, Trapped In Pain Over Tony DiMera’s Death

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Anna DiMera can’t get over her husband’s death. Everywhere she goes, she carries a cocktail shaker that contains his ashes. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, actress Leann Hunley insists that Anna is not crazy. She is simply trapped in pain, which makes it impossible for her to move on from Tony DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) death.

This week, DOOL spoilers reveal that Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) sets up Anna, as SoapCentral reported. However, it is for her own good and he simply wants to help her. She doesn’t react well to being tricked, even if it is just to talk to Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). She ends up storming out, making Roman and Marlena’s good-intentioned plan fail.

Even though many fans think that Anna is crazy, the actress who plays the impulsive character disagrees. She says that Anna is aware that Tony DiMera is dead. She knows he gone and isn’t coming back. On Days Of Our Lives, Tony and Anna were in love. Despite it being years since his death, Anna feels there has been no justice. She wants someone to pay for Tony’s death and won’t stop until that happens.

“She’s not crazy. She knows Tony is gone, she knows he’s dead, but she’s very trapped in her pain. Roman is hoping that Anna would be able to talk to Marlena, doctor to patient, and Anna doesn’t take that well.”

The last time Anna was on DOOL, she joined several other Salemites in the search for Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo). It was so Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) could be cleared of murdering the soap opera villain. Although they had enough evidence to prove he was alive and he was held in a jail cell, Stefano vanished without a trace. This made Anna livid because she holds him responsible for Tony’s death.

“She has so much bottled-up hatred and emotion for Andre and Stefano and that family.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Anna still wants justice. She asked Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) to investigate new evidence she obtained. It was a photograph of Stefano and she wanted to hire Steve to apprehend him. Of course, Steve didn’t take the case. Although everyone agreed that the picture was of Stefano, they just want to move on with their lives. They think it’s best for Anna to also move on, especially Roman.

However, this storyline might take an interesting turn. Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Anna finds a mysterious letter with shocking information. It is indicated that Anna takes what she finds and rushes off. There are only two things that could make Anna act like this. It is either something that could help catch Stefano, or it might be proof that Tony DiMera is alive.

