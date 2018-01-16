Serena Williams Spoils Baby Daughter With Family After Sparking Birth Conversation Via Vogue

Serena Williams caused a stir when she shared her birth story in Vogue. Not only did it reveal how the recovery took extra long because of the doctor’s error, but how the health of black mothers is undermined in the US. Despite some setbacks that she faced as a new mother, Serena has risen from the incident stronger than ever and now concentrates on providing only the best for her baby daughter.

The 36-year-old Australian Open winner told Vogue in an interview that she experienced a post-birth medical complication that made her bedridden for six weeks. Due to her history of blood clots, she realized that she was developing signs that her condition was worsening.

“I was happy to change diapers,” her husband Alexis said, “but on top of everything she was going through, the feeling of not being able to help make it even harder. Consider for a moment that your body is one of the greatest things on this planet, and you’re trapped in it.”

This story raised concern over the health of black mothers everywhere in the US. Serena wrote a response to the public reaction and stated that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “black women are over 3 times more likely than White women to die from pregnancy- or childbirth-related causes.”

But her medical emergency is not something that she chooses to concentrate on now. The proud mother of Alexis Olympia Ohanian is busy instilling values of family and strong women in the life of her baby. The new mother, when not shooting a Vogue cover with her daughter, has been busy making sure that she is always surrounded by the beautiful and resilient women of her family.

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, also has been doing his part. He is making sure that his daughter recognizes the Armenian side of her heritage.

Baby Olympia has not just been showered with attention in the first five months of her life. She also has been spoiled with endless toys and entertainment from her father, who is the co-founder of Reddit, and her mother, one of the best tennis players in history.

The fans encouraged giving Fisher Price toys to the baby, saying that they are “not only appealing in appearance but they are learning tools.”

Because of her dedication to her newborn, Serena Williams decided to not defend her title at 2018 Australian Open.