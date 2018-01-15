Fans Speculate On Which Duggar Baby Will Arrive First Between Joy-Anna, Jinger, And Kendra

2018 is starting strong for the Duggar family as they prepare to welcome three new grandchildren. With six of their older children married, three are currently awaiting the birth of their first baby. As the Duggar family subscribes to the Quiverfull movement, which encourages couples to have as many babies as possible, it is definitely not out of the realm of possibility that one of the other three remaining married couples could also announce a pregnancy or deliver a child in 2018.

Fans, who love hearing all about Duggar news and pregnancy, are curious as to which couple is going to deliver their baby first and have been using a few clues to try and solve the mystery.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth will no doubt deliver her baby first, as the reality TV star is heavily pregnant. Joy-Anna announced her pregnancy in August amid speculation that she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, had conceived before marriage. Although not a big deal for most, the Duggar family is very conservative and do not even allow kissing before marriage.

The Duggar daughter has kept her due date a secret, and some fans speculate that she will give birth this month and hide it to avoid scandal. However, a baby registry revealed that her due date could possibly be at the end of February.

Where fans are divided is who will deliver first between Kendra Duggar and Jinger Duggar Vuolo. Kendra and Joseph Duggar made their announcement slightly before Christmas, while Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo waited until a few days after the new year. Most women wait at least three months to share their news, as the first three months are when she is at the highest risk of a miscarriage.

However, it is possible that Jeremy and Jinger waited to give Joe and Kendra some of the spotlight, leaving a short gap between their announcements. It may be possible they waited over three months to share their news simply to give Jinger’s brother the limelight for a bit.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth stated that Jinger’s baby would be six months younger than her own, which would mean that, if Joy-Anna’s registry due date is correct, the child would be delivered at the end of August. This would mean Jinger made her announcement very early on in her pregnancy.

It is also possible Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth miscalculated the projected age difference between her child and Jinger’s. However, fans also acknowledge that it’s possible Joy-Anna conceived out of wedlock and will be delivering this month, making Jinger due toward the middle or end of July.

As far as Kendra Duggar, it is unclear when she is due, as she has not provided any clues. Going from the idea that women typically wait three months to announce their pregnancy, and the Duggar women typically get pregnant on their honeymoon, it is likely that she is due in June.

None of the women thus far have given their due dates, but it looks to be a close race between Jinger and Kendra for who will deliver first.