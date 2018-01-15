Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Boyfriend Nathan Griffith Admits He’s Not Always The Best Father

Nathan Griffith hasn’t filmed Teen Mom 2 this past season too much because his relationship with Jenelle Evans is coming to an end. Even though the two of them have ended their romantic relationship, they are still stuck with one another because of their son, Kaiser. The two have worked out a custody deal while filming Teen Mom 2, but that deal seems to be challenged all the time because of their troubled relationship. For a few weeks, Jenelle dealt with abuse allegations as Nathan claimed that Kaiser was returned to him with bruises on his body. While Evans has never admitted to any wrongdoings, Griffith decided to speak out this weekend on social media.

According to a new tweet, Nathan Griffith is now admitting that he isn’t always the best father to little Kaiser. He didn’t reference Kaiser personally, but rather talked about “his kids.” It sounds like he’s admitting to mistakes he may have made with all of his kids, including choosing the gym over his kids and spending more time with his friends and girlfriends. However, it sounds like he’s finally ready to step up and fight for his kids, including Kaiser. It’s possible he’s trying to get more time with Kaiser these days.

My son is perfectly fine and beautiful. Yes, exactly stop picking on a child. If he had eye problems believe me, I would get him what he needs. pic.twitter.com/stWyO1PeEg — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) December 25, 2017

“This little guy is something else!!! Every moment with my kids are moments I’ll cherish forever. I might not be the best “Daddy” but I can guarantee one thing, my kids will always know how much their Daddy loves them which tells me I must be doing something right,” Nathan revealed on Twitter today, sharing several photos of himself with Kaiser.

It’s interesting that Nathan Griffith is speaking out about his son and admitting to his faults, considering fans of Teen Mom 2 aren’t looking to him for honesty. Over the past couple of years, fans have looked at Jenelle. They want her to admit that she may have hidden some facts from viewers, including details about David Eason’s abusive ways and his short fuse when it comes to his anger. Many fans speculate that Kaiser’s supposed bruising came from David and some people have suggested that Jenelle should get a visit from Child Protective Services. No word on where their custody case is, as Nathan could be exploring options to file for full custody of Kaiser. It’s possible Jenelle will fight to keep him with her.

Nathan Griffith is currently focusing on his health, his relationship and his children. There’s a possibility he won’t film for Teen Mom 2 anymore as he has moved on.