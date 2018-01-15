Brandi Glanville Wants A ‘RHOBH’ Star To ‘Tell The Truth’ And Write Her A Check

Brandi Glanville appears to be holding a grudge against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Vanderpump, who was recently called to testify against her during a court hearing regarding a defamation lawsuit filed by Joanna Krupa.

Last week on Twitter, Brandi Glanville put Lisa Vanderpump on blast, labeling her “Lisa VanderC**t” and claiming the longtime reality star and restauranteur lied under oath and hurt the future of her two children, sons Mason and Jake. Days later, after a fan suggested she quit talking about her former co-star, Glanville said that she wouldn’t stop talking about them until one particular cast member writes her a check.

“When this one person that I use to be on a show with tells the truth and writes me a check I will [shut the f**k up],” she wrote on January 14.

Brandi Glanville said that while she can’t explain in detail what Lisa Vanderpump said, or didn’t say, about her while under oath, she claimed Vanderpump lied about her and has “zero conscience.” Glanville went on to tell one fan that Vanderpump’s alleged lies about her made her lose everything she’s saved.

Years ago, Brandi Glanville claimed Mohamed Hadid had informed her that Joanna Krupa suffered from smelly lady parts and said that Lisa Vanderpump was present when the comment was made. However, after Glanville made her public proclamation, Krupa filed a lawsuit against her and years later, Glanville was forced to publicly apologize for the statements she made against her fellow Real Housewives star. As for the financial settlement they made, that was never revealed but Krupa’s attorney said she was happy with the judge’s ruling.

Brandi Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump became quite close when they were starring alongside one another on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but after Glanville turned on Vanderpump, claiming she was manipulating her and other members of the show, they had a falling out. Then, after Glanville gave Vanderpump a “love tap” on her cheek while reenacting a scene from The Love Boat, their relationship took a further turn for the worse.

Brandi Glanville hasn’t been seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since Season 6.