Super Bowl 2018 Odds: Who Do The Odds-Makers, Analysts, And The Betting Public Like For Super Bowl LII?

Super Bowl 2018 — or Super Bowl LII (52) if you want to get all official about it — is just around the corner, and with it comes the usual process of money changing hands in the form of betting. So what are the odds on the remaining four teams in the hunt to appear in the Big Game? Let’s take a look.

Oh, and by the way: at this point, some disclaimers are in order. Online betting, online sports betting, sports betting in general, or even gambling at all, may not be legal in all jurisdictions. So please, you know, check your local laws before trying to place a bet. Also, if you feel you may have a gambling problem, be sure to seek help.

With that out of the way, here’s how the Super Bowl odds picture looks as of this writing: four teams still vie for two coveted spots. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Minnesota Vikings for their shot at the championship, while over in the AFC, it’s the New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Vegas Insider, the New England Patriots are the heavy favorites. As of this writing, Vegas sportsbooks are offering odds of 11:10 that the Pats will win it all. That means that you would have to bet $11 to win $10 (and get your $11 bet back).

Here are the full odds, accurate as of 2:47 p.m. Eastern Time on January 15, 2018.

New England Patriots – 11:10

Minnesota Vikings – 7:4

Philadelphia Eagles – 7:1

Jacksonville Jaguars – 8:1

Across The Pond, where relatively few people watch football (that is, the kind of football you play with your hands) but where both sports betting in general and the Super Bowl in particular are huge, you’ll get similar odds. Irish betting site’s Paddy Power odds are as follows.

New England Patriots – 11:10

Minnesota Vikings – 15:8

Philadelphia Eagles – 6:1

Jacksonville Jaguars – 7:1

You may be able to get better odds at an Indian casino or a street-corner bookie, but those things are far outside of the purview of this article.

Note that the odds do not necessarily reflect the opinions of professional sports writers and analysts as to who is going to win. Rather, they reflect the betting public’s collective consensus (inasmuch as they are willing to risk money on it, anyway), offered by the casino in such a way as to maximize the house’s profit, regardless of who wins.

Also note that these things change on an almost minute-by-minute basis, as injuries, analyses, and the betting public’s rather fickle attitudes can tilt the odds one way or the other on a moment’s notice.

By the way, if you’re bored with the game proper but still enjoy placing a bet on the Super Bowl, Paddy Power is offering what the betting industry calls “proposition bets” — that is, bets on things happening that don’t have anything to do with the final score. For example, you can get odds of 2:5 of at least one player from each team taking a knee during the national anthem, and odds of 4:1 of Donald Trump attending.

The 2018 Super Bowl will be played on February 4.