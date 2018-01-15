Leah Remini And Mike Rinder Support Paul Haggis As He Battles Sexual Misconduct Claims

Leah Remini and Mike Rinder are on a mission to expose Scientology. They have worked hard on Scientology and the Aftermath for two seasons, with a few more rumored to be in the works. The fallout from their exposure has caused a lot of issues for the two and the many others they have had on their show. Paul Haggis was once the most famous celebrity to speak out against the cult-like religion. Now, Remini and Rinder have spoken out together in defense of their friend, which is causing more issues.

Paul Haggis is currently embattled in sexual misconduct allegations. He allegedly raped a woman who was a publicist. Of course, he is denying the allegations. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Leah Remini and Mike Rinder have come to Haggis’ defense. They wrote an open letter detailing why they are supporting the accused, leading to the observation they believe the Church of Scientology is behind the claims. In the wake of the Hollywood sexual misconduct claims, Paul Haggis now has a mark on his head.

The open letter was posted to Mike Rinder’s blog, and details how both Leah Remini and Mike Rinder feel about the accusations against Paul Haggis. Initially, the claims came from a publicist who was suing Haggis in civil court. That prompted more women to come forward with accusations. While it is unclear what will happen with all of this information, the stance the Scientology and the Aftermath hosts are taking is clear. They are standing behind their friend during this time and tossing back the blame to the Church of Scientology.

It may be retaliation from speaking out against the church, but it could also be real claims. With Hollywood falling apart at the seams with all of the sexual misconduct scandals, another name thrown into the fire wouldn’t be shocking. Paul Haggis took part in the documentary, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief and also appeared last season on Scientology and the Aftermath. As things progress, it will be interesting to see where Leah Remini and Mike Rinder land with their support.