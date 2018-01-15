‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Tuesday, Jan. 16: Gabi Questions Eli, Abe Stunned, Abby Accuses, Lani’s Guilt

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, January 16 reveal another exciting day in Salem. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) confronts Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). Abe Carver (James Reynolds) overhears that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is pregnant. This makes her feel even more guilty as JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) gets more excited about fatherhood. Also, Abigail (Marci Miller) accuses Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) of trying to get between “Chabby.”

This week, Eli and Gabi make love, taking the next step in their relationship. The next morning, Gabi finds a woman’s earring in Eli’s room. She approaches Eli and asks him about it. He confesses that the earring belongs to Lani. He admits to the detective being in his room and only says she needed to talk about something. However, he leaves out all the intimate details. Gabi accepts his answer, but deep inside, she wonders if he’s telling her the truth.

Gabi has been cheated on before, SoapCentral reported. In fact, it is what led to JJ and Gabi breaking up. As fans recall, while JJ was in Miami searching for Abigail, he got drunk and slept with Lani.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that JJ continues to get excited about becoming a father. He has no idea that the baby might not be his, but Eli Grant’s. This makes Lani feel even more guilty, but she is determined to keep the truth from him. She doesn’t think he can handle it due to him recently contemplating suicide.

JJ goes to the hospital and tells Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) the baby news. Abe Carver (James Reynolds) happens to overhear. At first, he is stunned. He didn’t want his daughter to end up pregnant this way. He also was never a fan of JJ and Lani’s romance, even though he loves JJ like a son. After a few moments though, Abe comes around. His concern turns into excitement as he accepts the fact that he’s going to be a grandpa.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Abigail accuses Stefan DiMera of trying to get between “Chabby.” However, she needs to remember that she is also playing a game. It is a strategy in order to help Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), but she could end up in over her head.