Bethenny Frankel Tweets About Bobby Zarin’s Death Before Jill Zarin Breaks Her Silence

Bethenny Frankel has revealed that she no longer wants to be friends with Jill Zarin after their long feud. Since The Real Housewives of New York’s third season, these ladies have fought about their friendship. Jill felt that she was being left behind, while Bethenny felt that Jill wanted too much attention. The entire season focused on their friendship, which eventually ended in a fight over Bethenny’s lack of time for Jill. Zarin flipped out over a phone call, where she felt that Frankel hadn’t done enough after Bobby Zarin had his thyroid removed. When the season ended, Zarin revealed she was ready to work on their friendship, but Bethenny was done with it.

For years, Andy Cohen and Real Housewives of New York fans had hoped for a reconciliation, but Jill Zarin no longer wanted to be in the spotlight. Despite this fractured friendship, Frankel still took the time to honor Bobby Zarin this weekend after learning he had lost his battle with cancer. After the news broke, Bethenny tweeted several things to honor him, including some memorable quotes from the show. According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel revealed that he was a big part of getting her on The Real Housewives of New York.

“The first housewives producer who found me in the Hamptons just emailed me to tell me that it was Bobby who suggested me to her for RHONY,” Bethenny Frankel revealed on Twitter this weekend.

Bethenny has tweeted other things about Bobby over the past couple of hours, revealing that she cherished him as a friend. She hasn’t tagged Jill Zarin in any of these tweets, and Zarin herself hadn’t issued a statement about losing her husband until late last night. Despite passing away this Saturday, Bobby’s funeral took place today. Last night, Jill finally got the courage to post something online after a few days of coping with her feelings. One can imagine she’s going through a very rough time, as she had been by her husband’s side for months as he battled cancer.

Bethenny Frankel may have reached out to Jill in private. Zarin may not appear on The Real Housewives of New York anymore, as she may be busy dealing with Bobby’s business and personal affairs as she tries to move on from this devastating loss.