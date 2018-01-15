Model’s Second Leg Amputated After Tampon Causes Toxic Shock Syndrome — How Does This Happen?

Her name is Lauren Wasser and she was a 24-years-old model when she contracted a life-threatening condition called toxic shock syndrome from wearing a superabsorbent tampon. Laurie learned from the doctors that her right leg and the toes on her left foot needed to be amputated to save her life. At the time the doctors wanted to take both her legs, but she fought to keep her left leg despite missing her toes on that foot.

That was five years ago and last week Lauren’s second leg was amputated after months of enduring the excruciatingly painful condition of toxic shock syndrome that had taken over her remaining leg. Now at 29, Lauren is undergoing another life-changing transformation from one amputated leg to two legs now gone, according to Fox News.

She is keeping a positive mindset around what she is going through. Since her first amputation due to this condition, Lauren has been a voice speaking out about the dangers and risks of wearing tampons. She has made it her mission to pass the word along that there are risks you take when wearing tampons.

Lauren’s partner, Jennifer Rovero, is a photographer and she has documented Lauren’s latest journey through this medical process with her photos. She has posted pictures from both before and after Lauren’s recent surgery amputating her leg. You can see the pictures from her Instagram account posted on this article.

On Thursday of last week, the amputation was a success and Lauren came out of the operating room just fine, but with a long recovery ahead of her.

What is toxic shock syndrome?

According to the Mayo Clinic, toxic shock syndrome is a life-threatening complication of certain types of bacterial infections and while it is an extremely serious condition it is also a rare condition. Toxins produced by Staphylococcus aureus (staph) bacteria are often the culprit of this condition, but the condition can also stem from toxins produced by group A streptococcus (strep) bacteria.

Cases of toxic shock syndrome are often linked to the use of superabsorbent tampons. When this was first discovered some years back manufacturers pulled certain types of tampons off the market, which were thought to have the potential for breeding toxic shock syndrome in women who used these brands. Since that time the incidence of toxic shock syndrome in menstruating women has declined.

Toxic shock syndrome is not just tampon related and it is not just a women’s condition. It is a condition that can affect anyone, including children men, and postmenopausal women. Skin wounds and surgery are also risk factors for toxic shock syndrome.

What are the possible signs of toxic shock syndrome?

The Mayo Clinic reports that there are signs possibly indicating that toxic shock syndrome has developed. It is especially important to call your physician if you develop these symptoms after you’ve recently used tampons or if you have a skin or wound infection. The symptoms are listed below:

A sudden high fever

Seizures

Low blood pressure (hypotension)

Confusion

Headaches

Vomiting or diarrhea

A rash resembling a sunburn, particularly on your palms and soles.

Muscle aches

Redness of your eyes, mouth, and throat.

Toxic shock syndrome can progress rapidly and some of the risk factors include having had recent surgery or cuts and burns. Other risk factors include using contraceptive sponges, diaphragms or superabsorbent tampons. You may also be at risk if you have a viral infection like chicken pox or the flu.