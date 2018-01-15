‘Trading Spaces’ On TLC: Find Out The Premiere Date, Watch The Trailer

Fans of Trading Spaces can start getting excited now because the classic home improvement reality show is making a comeback — and soon! Even though it’s been nearly 10 years since the last episode of Trading Spaces aired on TLC, the popular show will be returning with much of the same cast and crew.

Who Is Coming Back?

Many of the original cast members will be returning for the reboot of Trading Spaces, which could make the show feel like nothing has changed at all. Paige Davis will be back as the host, but that’s not all. Fan-favorite carpenter Ty Pennington, who spent much of his time after the TLC hit was canceled the first time on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, will also be back. Despite a bit of controversy, Carter Oosterhouse will also be resuming his role as a carpenter on the TLC hit.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, many favorite designers will be returning including Doug Wilson and Genevieve Gorder. Also slated to return are Vern Yip, Hildi Santo-Tomas, and Frank Bielec.

Another thing that won’t change is that not every homeowner will be happy with the changes to their home. There were a handful of times on the original run of Trading Spaces where designers took a risk and it just didn’t pan out. That was one of the best parts of the show and it’s not going to go away.

“Not every episode has a happy ending,” TLC’s Howard Lee tells TV Guide. “What one of our designers does with eggshells is shocking. Dozens and dozens of eggs were harmed.”

What Will Be New On Trading Spaces?

The greatest thing about the Trading Spaces reboot on TLC is that a lot will be just the same as when the series first aired from 2000-2008. However, some things have changed. One of the greatest changes to the concept of the show will be the budget.

On the first incarnation of Trading Spaces, participants had a budget of $1,000 to spend on the room they are doing a makeover on. Even a decade ago, that money would get stretched pretty thin. With inflation and just to give the designers more to work with in order to create some amazing room re-dos, the budget for the new version of Trading Spaces will be $2,000.

The premiere date for the return of Trading Spaces on TLC on April 7 at 9/8 central. Be sure to watch the brand new trailer below.