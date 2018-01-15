Duran Duran, Michelle Branch, And More Musicians React To the Death Of Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan

Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of the Irish rock band The Cranberries, has died. O’Riordan died unexpectedly in a hotel room while in London after arriving in the city for a short recording session with The Cranberries, according to a report by CNN. Dolores O’Riordan’s publicist has not released any further details on the singer’s death, except to say that her death was “sudden.” Dolores O’Riordan was just 46-years-old and she is survived by three children.

Dolores O’Riordan and the Cranberries shot to international fame in the 1990s thanks to a string of MTV-ready hits, including “Linger,” “Zombie,” and “Dreams,” some of which made it on to movie soundtracks. O’Riordan was also known for her work as a solo artist as well as the group D.A.R.K., which she formed with The Smiths’ bassist Andy Rourke and DJ Ole Koretsky.

As news of Dolores O’Riordan’s sudden death was announced, the President of Ireland, Michael Higgins, released a statement on the beloved singer’s passing.

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, musician, singer and songwriter,” Higgins said, according to Rolling Stone.

“Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally. I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes. To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.”

In addition to President Higgins, many musicians took to social media to remember Dolores O’Riordan and her many contributions to the music world. British band Duran Duran was one of the first bands to react, posting to Twitter to write that “We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time.”

The Kinks’ Dave Davies posted that he had recently spoken to Dolores over the holidays and that she had been in good spirits. Davies revealed that they had even talked about writing some new songs together.

I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly

– I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well – we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together – unbelievable god bless her pic.twitter.com/Pk2QyAaaBw — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 15, 2018

Many other musicians and bands, including Hozier and The Cranberries’ former touring mates, Kodaline, remembered Dolores O’Riordan. Singer Michelle Branch wrote that after hearing The Cranberries music for the first time when she was a young girl, she wanted to be like Dolores. Fellow ’90s superstars Liz Phair and Garbage also remembered Dolores O’Riordan with poignant tweets.

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018

Nooooo!! Have always adored her songs and voice https://t.co/asBAt1RJl1 — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 15, 2018

So sad to hear of Dolores O’Riordan passing. I remember as a young girl, hearing The Cranberries for the first time and wanting to be just like her. — Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) January 15, 2018

Devastated for fans and her family- Dolores O’Riorden had such an exquisite voice, so distinctive and defining of an era. She would have continued to be a rare musical treasure late into a long life #gonetoosoon https://t.co/2QH2cPgRf6 — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) January 15, 2018

So saddened to hear about the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan. Our sincerest condolences to @The_Cranberries and all of her loved ones. — Garbage (@garbage) January 15, 2018

I listened to The Cranberries up in my bedroom full blast angry at my parents and the world scream singing into my pillow. I’m so saddened to hear about Dolores O'Riordan’s passing. — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) January 15, 2018

Dolores O’Riordan was one of the most iconic and recognizable female voices of the 1990s and on. With her passing, the music world mourns the loss of one of its biggest and brightest stars. The future of The Cranberries is also now in question with the loss of the band’s longtime lead singer.

You can see Dolores O’Riordan performing one of The Cranberries biggest hits in the video below.