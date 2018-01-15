Talking Mickey Mouse Could Soon Be On His Way Out Of Magic Kingdom [Disney Rumor]

There are a lot of different changes happening at Walt Disney World now and in the coming years, but with those changes often come subtractions, and this one may upset some people. While nothing is confirmed as of right now, there is speculation that one of the most beloved characters in Magic Kingdom could soon change. If the rumors are to be believed, talking Mickey Mouse on Main Street U.S.A. could leave or go silent later this year.

Over the last few years, there have been a number of so-called “budget cuts” that have led to multiple characters leaving Disney Parks or appearing less regularly. Some character meet-and-greets have been done away with entirely, and they now only appear at certain dining locations or for special occasions.

There is a thread in the forums of WDW Magic that talks about the possibility of talking Mickey Mouse soon leaving Magic Kingdom. The character wouldn’t be leaving entirely, but the meet-and-greet would revert back to the non-talking version of the iconic mouse.

Around Walt Disney World, there are numerous locations to meet Mickey Mouse, and that includes character dining locations such as Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Still, none of them have a Mickey Mouse that will talk and have back-and-forth interactions with you.

Danny Cox

Right now, this is nothing more than a rumor, but if it comes true, talking Mickey Mouse could be silenced as soon as May of this year.

It appears as if insiders or some cast members are being advised that Mickey Mouse inside of Town Square Theater will soon stop talking. Should the speculation become reality, he will be replaced by the non-talking version of Mickey Mouse but continue with the meet-and-greet in the same location.

Throughout the conversation on WDW Magic, there are some who feel as if this is a cost-saving situation and that it would be more financially efficient to not have Mickey talk. Disney has not said anything regarding this move whatsoever, which means only time will tell. If this change does happen at Magic Kingdom, though, there will be many people upset that they can’t have a one-on-one conversation with Mickey Mouse any longer at Walt Disney World.