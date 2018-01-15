Dolores O’Riordan Dead: Lead Singer Of The Cranberries Dies At 46

The music world is suffering another great loss today. After 2017 brought news of several losses, 2018 is starting off on the same note. According to People, Dolores O’Riordan has passed away. She was the lead singer of the popular ’90s group the Cranberries. This news has stunned music lovers all over the world.

Details surrounding the death of Dolores O’Riordan have been scarce. She was in London to do a recording session. The cause of death is unknown, and speculation has taken over social media. O’Riordan’s publicist gave a short statement confirming the death of the lead singer of the Cranberries, and it was mentioned that the family is requesting privacy during this difficult time. It has been confirmed the passing was unexpected, but nothing else is being made available to the public at this time.

Dolores O’Riordan is survived by three children. She enjoyed her role as a mom, something she took great pride in talking about. Her son is 20-years-old, and her two daughters are 16 and 12. Back in May 2017, O’Riordan gave an interview and talked about how much she loved being a parent. Her children didn’t know her as a famous singer or celebrity, they just knew her as their mom. Right now, the family is trying to shield the children from the media coverage that is going to ensue over the next few days.

As the world mourns the loss of another music great, social media is being bombarded with memories of Dolores O’Riordan. From concerts where the Cranberries performed to more intimate moments where artists who knew O’Riordan are sending condolences, the music world is being turned upside down. “Zombie” is being played as news of Dolores’ passing spreads like wildfire.

Heading to YYZ to see my babies ❤️❤️❤️happy new year everyone! pic.twitter.com/zRJueGRX1s — Dolores O’Riordan (@DolORiordan) December 26, 2017

The coming days will be hard for the family of Dolores O’Riordan, as her passing was unexpected and shocking. Right now, no further details will be given to the media, as an autopsy is likely to be done on the 46-year-old. London is a busy place, and an incident like this is attracting plenty of attention already. The family has been notified, but it is unclear if they were with her in London while she was recording or if they received a call about the devastating news.