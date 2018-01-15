‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Explodes Over Devon’s New Love Interest – Dark Days Return

The Young and the Restless spoilers and casting news reveal that fans of Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) must wait a bit longer for a “Hevon” reconciliation. Y&R showrunner Mal Young is shaking things up by casting a new love interest for Devon that will drive Hilary berserk. The former bad girl has been trying to clean up her ways but will losing hope push her back to doing evil deeds? It could be. But if Hilary goes dark again, it could cost her the career she’s been building and any chance with Devon.

Shanica Knowles is Beyoncé’s Cousin

Y&R spoilers from Michael Fairman reported the casting news of Shanica Knowles as a new musician named Simone that Devon signs to his digital music label. And now CBS Soaps in Depth hints that Devon will take a “deeper interest” in the ingenue. Given that Hilary is still holding a flaming torch for her ex, this won’t sit well with her, but if Hilary resumes her scheming ways to try and get Simone out of Devon’s life, it could blow up in her face and push Devon farther away.

Fans will first see Shanica as Simone on February 9, just as sweeps are kicking off. This could be ratings gold since she’s got tons of talent in her own right as well as a famous family name with her link to Beyoncé. Unlike her famous cousin, though, Shanica seems to have a rocker chick vibe as you can see in the video below from her Instagram. Shanica plays several instruments and is a powerhouse vocalist. It might be interesting to see her duet with Cait Fairbanks who plays Tessa Porter.

Hilary Needs Help To Take Down Her Rival

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that if Hilary goes head to head with Simone, once she sees that the new girl in town catches Devon’s eye, she could lose everything. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is financing Hilary’s TV show, and if she plays dirty spilling gossip about Shanica, she might lose support from Jabot. There’s also the fact that her kindler gentler act has softened Devon towards her. If she goes after Shanica, Devon might realize that Hilary hasn’t changed at all.

So, what’s a girl to do? According to spoilers from Soap Opera Digest, Hilary shares her woes with her bestie Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) who’s no stranger to scheming herself. Phyllis is blissfully happy in her romance with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and wants Hilary to find happiness too. In that vein, Phyllis agrees to help Hilary put a stop to any romantic notions that Devon might be feeling about Shanica. If Phyllis does her dirty work, Hilary can try and win Devon and still look good.

How Low Will Phyllis And Hilary Go?

Y&R spoilers predict that the problem with Hilary enlisting Phyllis to make trouble for Shanica is that everyone knows she’s friends with Hil, so the plotting could still bounce back and stain the host of The Hilary Hour. There’s also the problem that targeting Shanica also puts a target on Devon’s music label. Anything that embarrasses Shanica or digs up dirt from her past could make Devon look bad. He won’t like that, and it could kill any warm feelings he has for his ex-wife.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s soap magazines report that Hilary’s baby fever intensifies when she helps watch little Sam while Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) is hooking up with Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) in France. The only person that Hilary wants to make a baby with is Devon, but if she can’t control her darker impulses when it comes to new rival Shanica, there seems no hope for a Hevon bundle of joy in the future. Y&R fans will have to wait and see what happens.

Y&R showrunner Mal Young cautioned Hevon fans to hang on tight but not to expect a reunion too soon. Shanica tempts Devon, but it’s doubtful she’s here to stay. Catch up on the latest YR scoop on Graham’s plan to target Jack and blame Ashley, hot bedroom action for two couples this week, and hope that Abby finds evidence in Paris to ruin Graham’s schemes for good. Watch CBS every day for more episodes and check back often for The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.