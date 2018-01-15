‘The Good Doctor’ Spoilers: Shaun Gets A New Rival, Plus Season 2 Pretty Much Confirmed

The Good Doctor is giving Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) some competition on the ABC medical drama. According to TV Guide, Wilfred’s Fiona Gubelmann has signed on for a five-episode arc, with the possibility of becoming a series regular in Season 2. She will play Morgan, who was described as a charming, funny new resident who is determined and a free spirit.

Deadline described Morgan as being cutthroat and ambitious. However, when Shaun gets offended by her tactics, she tells him that it’s not personal. ABC believes her character will be healthy competition for all the doctors on the show, including the brilliant Shaun Murphy.

Gubelmann is best known for her role in the FX comedy series Wilfred. She appeared from 2011 to 2014. Recently, she has appeared on Daytime Divas, which was canceled in November, and a Hallmark Christmas movie called Christmas Next Door.

On Monday, January 15, Shaun will consider making some changes in his life. Good Doctor spoilers state that he ponders leaving the hospital to move with Lea. Shaun admitted that he has feelings for his neighbor. Last week, she kissed him and told him that she likes spending time with him.

After Lea leaves and Shaun decides to stay, it will leave the doctor without a friend. Good Doctor spoilers indicate that Morgan could be a love interest for Shaun or competition on the job. We’ll have to wait to see how ABC plans to play it out over the next few weeks.

While ABC hasn’t officially confirmed Season 2 for The Good Doctor, the wording of Fiona Gubelmann’s casting announcement was eyebrow-raising, to say the least.

The Good Doctor casting scoop read that Fiona Gubelmann would appear in five episodes, with the option to be a series regular in Season 2. Fans of the show have been in panic mode, worried that ABC would cancel their favorite medical drama. It seems very unlikely that the show wouldn’t get picked up. While the casting announcement isn’t an official confirmation for Season 2, it should be enough for Good Doctor viewers to not panic about the show being canceled.

THRILLED to finally be able to share the news!! Words can’t express the joy I feel to be joining such a fantastic show & lovely group of people. It’s always a dream to get to be a part of a project that you’re a huge fan of!! @GoodDoctorABC

https://t.co/ppLkzX8NEb https://t.co/8IBCp6GIgW — Fiona Gubelmann (@FionaGubelmann) January 11, 2018

The Good Doctor airs Monday nights on ABC at 10/9 p.m.