‘Arrow’ Season 7 Rumors: CW Boss ‘Confident’ That The Show Will Be Renewed

Andrew Kreisberg’s sexual misconduct allegations rocked The CW last November. Although the network’s superhero shows are amongst its most popular, the scandal left fans wondering if shows like Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl were in jeopardy of being canceled. The CW has not announced a new season of Arrow, but network president Mark Pedowitz is confident that we haven’t seen the last of Oliver Queen.

Pedowitz Confident That Arrow Will Return

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour last weekend, The CW president Pedowitz sounded optimistic that Arrow will return to the network for at least one more season. Pedowitz explained how it was too early to make any announcement and that Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will all be back for another year.

Although it sounds like Arrow will go on with another season, Pedowitz could not confirm which actors will be back to reprise their roles.

“We haven’t renewed anything yet,” Pedowitz shared. “We’re not quite ready to do that. We’re a couple of weeks out. I’m pretty confident a lot of the [CW] slate is coming back. We’re just not ready to make that a formal announcement yet.”

Kreisberg’s Sexual Misconduct Rocks The CW

Arrow’s future came into question shortly after over a dozen women came forward and accused executive producer Andrew Kreisberg of sexual misconduct. Pedowitz addressed the scandal at the press tour and praised the studio for its swift actions.

The CW immediately suspended Kreisberg after the allegations surfaced and investigated the matter thoroughly. Kreisberg, who denied the misconduct reports, had a big hand in the storylines for both Supergirl and The Flash but was less involved on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. Shortly after Kreisberg’s scandal, Supergirl experienced a halt in production, which Pedowitz says had nothing to do with the network shakeup.

Mark Pedowitz has confirmed that the two main reasons for the upcoming 'SUPERGIRL' hiatus are both Andrew Kreisberg's removal from The CW and fear of having overload with 5 CW DC shows on the network each week (via #TCA18) pic.twitter.com/bRErRVykJ4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 7, 2018

What About Greg Berlanti’s New Show?

To add to the cancellation rumors, Entertainment Weekly reports that Arrow executive producer Greg Berlanti is working on a new show, Black Lightning. Berlanti recently opened up about his new superhero series and explained how it mirrors a lot of the themes in the Arrowverse. It isn’t clear if the new show means that Berlanti is taking a step back from Arrow, but it sounds like fans can expect at least one more season.

Fans Are Looking Forward To The Rest Of Season 6

Although we don’t have official confirmation for Season 7 of Arrow, fans are already looking forward to the rest of Season 6. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the mid-season finale left a lot of unanswered questions as we near the end of Season 6, including what will happen to the new Team Arrow.

While Oliver (Stephen Amell) has his hands full fighting Cayden James’ (Michael Emerson) team of super villains, he also lost all of the members of his new team. That means Oliver will have to defeat this season’s villain with the help of the old Team Arrow, consisting of Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Diggle (David Ramsey).

The second half of Season 6 of Arrow airs January 18 on The CW.