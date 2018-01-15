Sebastian Stan Hints At Hugh Jackman’s Return As Wolverine In The MCU

Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland no longer have the biggest mouths in the MCU thanks to Sebastian Stan.

Stan portrays Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he recently sat down next to another comic book movie legend. Stan recently found himself next to Hugh Jackman, who notoriously played Wolverine for 17 years.

The Captain America: Civil War actor revealed the telling conversation (via Comic Book) he had with Jackman at the Ace Comic Con panel this past weekend in Arizona. The panel, which included Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie, was questioned about Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and what it meant for the future of the MCU.

Stan noted his conversation with Jackman, which heavily revolved around the Logan actors return as the character.

“Am I going to see you soon?” he asked Jackman.

As far as Jackman’s response, Stan was rather vague.

“He said a couple things to me and I’ll just leave it at that,” he continued.

Stan seemed to keep things under wraps, before opening up a little more afterward.

“I asked him because I kept thinking he said whether or not that was, Logan, was supposed to be the last Wolverine thing or whatever and he said to me, well I think he publicly said out there, which was like he’s been thinking about it and it’s been on his mind. So, I don’t, he may be.”

Sebastian Stan talked to Hugh Jackman about Wolverine in the MCU https://t.co/fvB2QMMepp pic.twitter.com/8RNyBsCNhh — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) January 15, 2018

The biggest comment from Stan that has begun speculation was his comment that he might get in trouble if he said anymore. That comment alone hinted that the I, Tonya actor knew more than he was willing to let on.

Social media began buzzing as Stan’s comments reached the internet. Jackman has been bombarded with questions about his possible return after the news of the Disney/Fox merger broke back in December. The Greatest Showman actor has been adamant that 2017’s Logan would be his last appearance as Wolverine and is happy to pass the torch on to a new actor.

Sebastian Stan Has Talked to Hugh Jackman About Wolverine Joining the MCU – https://t.co/CakIJ16LRj pic.twitter.com/tS3QFEisgF — Screen Rant (@screenrant) January 14, 2018

Stan isn’t the only MCU actor commenting on Jackman’s potential return. Chris Hemsworth spoke with Screen Rant and admitted to wanting a crossover film featuring Thor and Wolverine.

Hemsworth joked that it was possible to bring Wolverine back to life after he died in Logan. The 12 Strong actor could potentially sway Jackman to return, as both men hail from Australia and have a playful relationship.

To see what’s next for the MCU, catch Black Panther when it hits theaters on February 16. Avengers: Infinity War will follow on May 4.