Does Scheana Marie Have A New Man In Her Life After Splitting From Boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta?

Scheana Marie recently spent time with model and fellow SUR Restaurant employee Adam Spott in Las Vegas and after telling him she loved him, fans are wondering what is going on between them.

As she tends to her new role on the on-stage production of Sex Tips for a Straight Women from a Gay Man in Sin City, the Vanderpump Rules star is enjoying her time with friends, including her co-star Chester Lockhart, and Adam Spott, who joined the team of SUR Restaurant last summer.

“Best friends! [Adam Spott] thanks for coming out and showing support last night! Love you!” Scheana Marie wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Spott.

On his own Instagram page, Spott shared the same photo and said he was unbelievably proud of the Vanderpump Rules star. He also told Scheana Marie she was a “bada**” and right away, his followers said they “loved” the pairing.

As for Scheana Marie’s fans and followers, she chose to block comments on the photo she shared of herself and Adam Spott. Oddly, in the comments section of a previous photo of the reality star and Spott that was shared during the time she was dating Robert Parks-Valletta, Parks-Valletta had told Spott to stay in his lane.

Scheana Marie appeared to be completely head over heels in love with Robert Parks-Valletta throughout the past several episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules but at the end of last year, they unexpectedly split and Parks-Valletta chose to break the news to his fans and followers on Instagram.

At the time, Scheana Marie had just recently posted a message to him, stating that she wanted him to return to Los Angeles and to her.

Since their split, Scheana Marie has been single but continues to allow Robert Parks-Valletta to accompany her to red carpet events in Los Angeles.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Robert Parks-Valletta, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.