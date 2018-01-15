Javi Marroquin Gets Special Recognition From The Air Force But Fans Slam His Taste In Women

Javi Marroquin enlisted in the Air Force when he was married to Kailyn Lowry. The two needed money as they were getting married and Kailyn needed health insurance. At the time, she hadn’t been filming Teen Mom 2 for a while, so it’s possible she wasn’t making the amount of money she is now. At the time, Javi was devastated when he learned he had to deploy, but it sounds like he’s now taking pride in his work. His work was his one constant when he was divorcing Kailyn Lowry. That was the one thing he could count on as his life was falling apart.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that he got some special recognition from his boss. For the past couple of months, Marroquin has talked about how he may be deployed. It’s something he’s concerned about, as he wants to stay home with Lincoln and he wants to stay at home with his new girlfriend, Briana DeJesus. Since he has made his relationship with Briana public, many Teen Mom 2 fans are not happy about it. They feel that he could do better, as DeJesus tends to create drama and complain about everything from her children’s fathers to her lack of money.

“I take pride in my job and everything I work for and accomplish so to be recognized really hits home,” Javi Marroquin revealed on Twitter, to which fans switched the conversation to how he should have more pride in the ladies he dates, with one person writing, “Yea I agree with tweet above/ proud for your work and award but not on your current choice of GF.”

Of course, Javi Marroquin hasn’t really addressed all of the negative reports about his girlfriend. Perhaps he knows that the rumors will come and go and he needs to ignore the stories about his life to be happy. He learned that people will continue to talk about him and share their opinions when he was going through his divorce. Despite coming clean on Marriage Bootcamp, people continue to label him a cheater. He admitted that he had slept with someone else, but claims he waited until they had announced their divorce plans. As for Briana, he has made no mention of him getting married to her, but many of his followers are hoping that he doesn’t rush down the aisle with her or get her pregnant.

Javi Marroquin could be making more appearances on Briana’s Teen Mom 2 storyline compared to Kailyn Lowry’s storyline on the upcoming season.