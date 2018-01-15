When Will Prince William Become The King Of England?

With Queen Elizabeth II turning 92 this year, a lot of people are wondering who will take the crown once she is gone. Prince Charles is the first in line to inherit the throne, but when will his son, Prince William, finally become the King of England?

Charles Is First In Line

According to Pop Sugar, it is likely that Her Majesty will not give up the crown until her death. Elizabeth has been on the throne since she was 25-years-old and vowed to serve England for the rest of her life. Not only does this make Elizabeth’s reign the longest in the history of the monarch, but Charles will become the oldest heir to take the throne when she passes on. There’s no telling when that will happen, but there is a good chance that Charles’ reign is relatively short-lived.

Will Charles Abdicate Early?

There is a lot of speculation that Charles will abdicate quickly after Elizabeth’s death. Charles is almost 70 years old and might not want to handle all the responsibilities as King of England at such an old age. Charles has waited a long time to sit on the throne, which means he probably won’t retire right away.

But between his decline in popularity and advancing age, it’s a safe bet that William will be on the throne sooner than everyone thinks. When that happens, William’s wife, Kate Middleton, will either take on the title of the queen or become known as the queen consort.

After he takes the throne, William’s children are next in line. This includes Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and the couple’s third baby, who is expected to arrive this coming spring.

Queen Elizabeth Plans For A Busy 2018

Although all the talk is about when William will inherit the crown, Queen Elizabeth isn’t dead yet. According to Pop Sugar, Elizabeth has a pretty packed scheduled in 2018.

Not counting all of her typical royal engagements, the Queen will be present for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May and will welcome a new great-grandchild into the world in April. Elizabeth will also celebrate turning 92 this spring with a massive birthday bash.

Charles Gets A Heavy Workload

While Elizabeth will remain busy this year, she is delegating a lot of her responsibilities to Charles. In fact, Charles has been taking over a lot of the Queen’s old duties, and his workload will likely increase this year. He is also turning 70 in November and will probably throw a large party to celebrate the milestone.

Prince William And Prince Harry Prepare For Big Changes

Prince William and Prince Harry also have a lot going on this year. William and Middleton are expecting their third baby to arrive this coming spring. The couple has not revealed an exact due date or what the child will be named. Harry, meanwhile, is getting ready to marry former Suits star Meghan Markle. The couple is set to exchange vows in May in what will be first royal wedding since 2011.

Kensington Palace has not released a statement about the future of the monarchy once Queen Elizabeth retires or passes on.

However, in a recent poll, it was revealed that more than half of the residents in the United Kingdom prefer Prince William become the next King of England instead of Charles.