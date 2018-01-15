Toya Wright And Robert Rushing Spotted Together In Lavish Baby Shower Celebration

Toya Wright celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower surrounded by friends and family. The reality TV star wore a stunning pink dress that showed her growing baby bump. Toya is pregnant with her second child, Reignbeaux, and her baby’s father, Robert Rushing, briefly appeared in a video taken at the event.

Toya has stated that she wants to keep their relationship private after her public breakup with her former husband Memphiz Wright. The 34-year-old has been dating Rushing for about two years and is expected to give birth next month.

Toya Wright has a 19-year-old daughter, Reginae, with childhood sweetheart and former husband Lil Wayne. Wright has spoken about her friendship with Lil Wayne and how they manage a co-parenting relationship.

Toya and Memphitz appeared in WEtv series Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars before finalizing their divorce last year. Robert Rushing is a sports manager and has been spotted at many events with Toya. The couple is keeping their relationship off social media after telling Essence that she is taken a different approach to her new relationship.

Toya Wright put her baby bump on display in a viral maternity shoot where the pregnant reality TV star is photographed laying on sunflowers.

The Shade Room shared a video where Robert Rushing has his hands on Toya Wright’s shoulders during their baby shower celebration.

After Toya Wright shared a cryptic photo of Rushing on Instagram last month, some fans thought he was former Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta cast member Benzino.

Toya’s daughter, Reginae, stars in reality TV series Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta on WEtv.

Toya Wright and Memphitz reached a divorce settlement in 2016 after separating the previous year. Two of Toya’s brothers were murdered in New Orleans that same year.

Things are looking up for the pregnant 34-year-old; she published a book with her daughter last year and she is expecting her second daughter in the first quarter of 2018. Toya maintains her friendship with Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss as they complete their Xscape tour.

Tiny and Toya are also rumored to reboot their reality Tv series Tiny and Toya, which originally aired on BET in 2009.