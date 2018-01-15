‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Jan. 17: Graham’s Plan Fails, Abby Gets A Visitor, And Tessa-Mariah Talk

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, January 17, reveal that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will pull out all the stops to win Mariah (Camryn Grimes) over. Mariah poured her heart out to Tessa only for her to tell her that they are better off as friends. It left Mariah feeling hurt and confused about her feeling for Tessa.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Tessa will go to extreme lengths to earn Mariah’s trust again. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah will hear her out, but she’s hesitant to accept her apology.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Tessa will ask Mariah if they can schedule a girls’ night out so they can spend time together. Mariah isn’t sure she wants to spend time with her.

Mariah poured her heart out to Tessa. She asked her if the kiss they shared meant something to her too. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa told Mariah that the kiss was special, but she’s in love with Noah (Robert Adamson) and doesn’t want to hurt him.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah isn’t sure what to say to her girl’s night request. She ends up leaving without saying goodbye.

Graham’s (Max Shippee) plan hits a snag. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham has an evil plot for Dina (Marla Adams). It’s not clear whether he plans to kill Dina or to hurt one of the Abbott children.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that EP Mal Young said that Marla Adams, the actress who plays Dina, isn’t going anywhere. It left the Y&R fans to assume that Graham could die in the next few weeks.

Someone will surprise Abby (Melissa Ordway) in Paris. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane (Daniel Goddard) will show up in Paris to win Lily (Christel Khalil) back. Abby’s visitor is probably Cane looking for Lily.

Cane and Lily will reunite this week. She will have to decide if she wants to stay in Paris with Abby or go home with Cane. It should be an exciting week ahead.

Melissa Ordway (Abby) is out for a few weeks for maternity leave. She should return in early March.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.