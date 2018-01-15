‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’: Hawaii Resident Beth Chapman Speaks Out About Recent Ballistic Missile False Alarm

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman spoke out on social media about the recent ballistic missile false alarm in her home state of Hawaii. Half of the famous bounty-hunting duo Dog and Beth addressed the emergency alert that was mistakenly sent out to Hawaii residents on Saturday morning. Family, friends, and fans of Duane and Beth Chapman were apparently worried about the reality TV couple after hearing of the possible threat, prompting a response from Beth on both of her Facebook accounts, as well as her Twitter account.

The peaceful state of Hawaii was in a state of panic this past weekend after an emergency alert was sent out as a message on cell phones, TV screens, and radio stations. The reported threat was that a ballistic missile was “inbound to Hawaii” and that all Hawaii residents were advised to “seek immediate shelter.” Although the threat was considered real at the time the emergency alert was received early Saturday morning, another message was sent out over 30 minutes later declaring the first alert as a false alarm.

Thirty minutes was plenty of time for Hawaii residents, as well as their friends and family, to think that they were really going to get hit with a warhead, especially since the threat from North Korea has been all too real lately — even prompting the state to start doing drills on a monthly basis. Duane “Dog” Chapman, 64, and wife Beth Chapman also have a lot of fans who were worried about them and were relieved to hear from Beth via social media on Saturday afternoon that they were “all fine.”

Beth Chapman, 50, is active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, with hundreds of thousands of followers thanks to the popularity of Dog the Bounty Hunter on A&E for eight seasons, followed by Dog and Beth: On the Hunt on CMT for another three seasons. Fans of Dog and Beth were “so glad” they were alright and Saturday’s emergency alert “was just a mistake,” after hearing from Beth on Facebook and Twitter. Beth Chapman posted three times on social media on Saturday, saying that “we are all fine” and “this is being reported as a mistake.”

A couple of hours after the all-clear was given, Beth Chapman took to her personal Facebook account to post an image of the emergency alert, along with a short message to “friends and family” that the Chapmans were fine. Beth then shared on her Twitter account that the ballistic missile alert “was reported as a mistake,” adding “no worries” — they were all fine. Following that, Beth thanked everyone for their texts, tweets, and phone calls. Beth later took to her business Facebook account to once again share the image of the alert with the same message that the Chapmans “are all fine.”

Fans of Duane and Beth Chapman were “so glad it wasn’t the real thing” and that the “Chapman family is safe.”

Lyssa Chapman, best known as Baby Lyssa, also took to her Instagram account on Saturday to express her fear after receiving the emergency alert message. According to Lyssa, she was “definitely shaken up” when she received the alert message at work, adding that having to keep her clients and daughters safe “during a bombing is almost hopeless.” Lyssa, 30, who fans got to know on her father’s reality TV show, Dog the Bounty Hunter, wrote that the ballistic missile alert left her feeling the “most afraid” she’s ever been.

According to Beth Chapman, she did not hear the air-raid sirens go off on Saturday morning that the New York Times reported “added to the panic” in parts of Hawaii.