Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Wedding: Royal At Odds With Father Prince Charles Over Plans, Markle Criticized

It seems that the world has been swept up by the fairy tale romance between Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle as the newly-engaged couple have begun to make regular public appearances and have given joint interviews that have finally allowed enthusiasts a window into the doting couple’s whirlwind romance.

The masses have quickly become enthralled by Markle and the royal’s relationship, after having taken a lengthy time to warm up to the idea of the beauty being a part of the royal family. Many criticized the union due to Meghan being a divorcee and also because of her own family members’ questionable actions in the past. This has all seemingly shifted, however, now that it is clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are deeply in love and the beauty is transitioning so well into the royal spotlight.

Despite Markle’s seamless transition into the world of the royal family, critics are still taking aim at the American and observing her every move. The most recent critique comes from an expert on body language, as the Inquisitr recently noted. The critic suggests that Markle lacks confidence due to her constant fidgeting while at royal appearances, the Independent reports.

Additionally, as the plans for the next royal wedding are underway, new reports have been made suggesting that appearances can be deceiving and that the process has not been as smooth as the romance between the two seems to have been. It’s been reported that Prince Charles has attempted to offer suggestions for the big day, but that Prince Harry is not keen to listen to his father regarding such opinions and that things are a bit tense.

Sebastian Shakespeare of the Daily Mail notes claims about the tensions between the prince and his father.

“I hear that Prince Charles has suggested his controversial former valet, Michael Fawcett, should organise the wedding reception at Windsor Castle. The idea has, however, gone down like a lead balloon with Harry and Meghan, who are said to want nothing to do with Fawcett, the aide so indispensable to Charles that he reportedly squeezed the royal toothpaste on to HRH’s toothbrush.”

A royal source shares with the journalist about Harry’s response to Charles offering his aide as the wedding planner. Charles suggested Fawcett’s services, claiming that he is “a wonderful events organiser,” yet Harry and Meghan have plans of their own and people whom they jointly have decided to trust with their nuptials.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Although details about the big day have not been made known as of yet, the venue and date have been set. The May wedding at Windsor Castle is sure to be spectacular.