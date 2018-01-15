Maci Bookout Gives Taylor McKinney The Best Gift One Can Give

Maci Bookout may have gotten a skydiving trip from her husband for her birthday while filming Teen Mom OG, but it sounds like she also knows how to surprise her husband. This weekend, Taylor got a big surprise from Maci as the two were going to Kevin Hart’s live stand-up show. He didn’t explain who was going or if it was just the two of them, but it sounds like he had a blast at the show. He had so much fun that he felt the need to share it with the world.

According to a new tweet, Taylor McKinney is thanking his wife Maci Bookout for a great night out, as he had a good laugh at the show. As it turns out, one of his followers explained that Bookout gave him the best gift that someone can give someone. It isn’t about money and it isn’t about the financial worth of the gift. Instead, one follower explained that Bookout had given him the gift of laughter, which is the best gift a human can give to another person. Maci didn’t say anything about the show, as she tends to keep her updates about her life to a minimum.

“This is the best gift you can give. Laughter,” the follower wrote to Taylor after he publicly thanked his wife for the tickets to the show.

Over the past couple of months, Bookout has been going through some tough times so the show may have been a relief for the couple. They have been through divorce rumors, pregnancy rumors, issues with Ryan Edwards’ drug use, and on Teen Mom OG, Bookout learned that they had misprinted “Los Angeles” on their t-shirts and hoodies for their t-shirt company. One can imagine these two just needed some downtime away from their problems and their three children. These two are supposedly thinking about adopting another baby, so they may need to relax now if they are indeed adopting a baby.

Maci Bookout is currently dealing with some personal issues, as she’s not on the best terms with Ryan Edwards’ family members. They claim she’s keeping Bentley from them because of Ryan’s drug use.