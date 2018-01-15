Meghan Markle Will Carry This Very Special Item When She Marries Prince Harry, Just Like Kate Middleton Did

Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle later this year. The former Suits star announced her wedding with Prince Harry back in November, and the two will officially tie the knot on May 18. While the wedding is expected to dazzle, there is one royal family tradition that Markle will follow when she exchanges vows.

Markle Follows Royal Tradition

According to the Daily Star, Markle will walk down the aisle holding a sprig of myrtle when she marries Prince Harry. The flower has been featured in royal weddings since Queen Victoria and is harvested from her old garden.

Kate Middleton wore the same flower when she tied the knot with Prince William seven years ago. Markle hasn’t confirmed the myrtle rumors, though it is a good bet that she will follow the tradition in May.

Which Tradition Will Markle Break?

Although Markle will likely follow most of the traditions, E! Online reports that she will break a few along the way. The actress reportedly wants her mother, Doria Ragland, to give her away instead of her dad, Thomas Markle, who is very reclusive. Thomas might not walk his daughter down the aisle, but he did release a statement with Ragland shortly after the wedding announcement.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents,” Ragland and Thomas shared. “We wish them a lifetime of happiness and [we] are very excited for their future together.”

Inside Markle’s Problematic Family

Markle’s family has been somewhat of a problem for the actress over the past year. Markle is very close to mom and has been spotted with her on multiple occasions. Her father is a different story. When asked if he would like to walk Markle down the aisle, Thomas said that he would love to, yet it sounds like Markle is going against his wishes.

To make things even worse, Harry created some drama over the Christmas holiday when he said that Markle enjoyed her time with the royal family and the joy he shares with his family is something Markle has never had.

Thomas Markle Jr., the actress’s half-brother, was offended by Harry’s comments and said that Markle has a great family too. It isn’t clear if this is why Thomas won’t be involved in the wedding, but it sounds like he didn’t appreciate what Harry said.

Harry And Markle’s Wedding Will Boost Economy

According to Reuters, Harry and Markle’s wedding is expected to boost the U.K.’s economy by an astounding 500 million pounds. The couple is set to tie the knot at Windsor Castle on May 18, and it is expected that around 350,000 people will come to visit Britain as a result. These projections are based on the numbers from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, which was held at Westminster Abbey.

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding will be much smaller, it looks like it will still generate a lot of income for the country.