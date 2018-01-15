Beth Chapman Posts Sexy New Photo And Fans Are Loving It

Beth Chapman shared a new photo on her Instagram page late last night, and fans were loving the sexy shot she shared with them. The photo only shows Beth’s legs in a stunning pair of boots standing by her pool.

“But these boots,” Beth commented.

“#shoes make me feel better,” she added in the caption.

The black boots featured an intricate flower design, which ran from her ankles up to her thighs.

While many fans complimented Beth on her hot new boots, others tried to correct the reality star by saying she was wearing black pumps with tights, not boots. The shoes do give off the appearance of two separate items but are, in fact, one solid piece.

Fans even began arguing over the boots in the comment section, and it didn’t take Beth long to respond to the nonsense.

“Not tights all one piece,” she responded to one particular commenter.

Beth responded to several doubters in the comment section and assured everyone they were boots, not pumps.

The comment section was full of fire, red heart, and heart-eyed emojis as many complimented Beth on her sexy photo. The 51-year-old also engaged with fans who supported her. One fan noted she deserved all the shoes in the world after her tumultuous cancer battle.

Beth’s stunning leg photo came after two separate videos the bounty hunter posted of her Shih Tzu and English Bulldog/Chihuahua mix. Both videos show the dogs getting protective of their mother as a hairdresser styled Beth.

“These dogs do not like anyone touching mama,” she captioned one of the videos.

Both dogs can be seen growling and climbing all over Beth’s lap as the hairdresser continued to do her work.

Fans are still hoping for a more personal shot of Beth, as the reality star has only posted one portrait photo this year. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Beth has only shared two photos of her face in 2018, both of which came on New Year’s Day. One portrait photo was Beth’s bravest post to date, showing off her neck scars from her tumor-removal surgery.

Beth noted how difficult the photo was to post, but she embraced and welcomed a cancer-free 2018.