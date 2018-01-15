Why Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia Allegedly Have A ‘Frosty Relationship’ On ‘This Is Us’ Set

This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia definitely have chemistry as Rebecca and Jack Pearson on the hit NBC series, but sources are claiming that the actors have allegedly been growing apart as Season 2 of the huge hit airs, which supposedly has their fellow cast mates a little worried.

According to a new report, Mandy and Milo’s relationship has allegedly turned a little “frosty” recently, as sources are claiming that Ventimiglia has been a little more withdrawn as of late, particularity when it comes to interacting with his co-stars.

“This has happened with Milo on every hit show he’s ever been on,” an insider alleged to Radar Online of the talented actor reportedly pulling away from his co-stars a little. “The show gets successful, then Milo gets self-conscious, and he starts withdrawing from the camaraderie of the crew, the producers and his fellow actors on a show.”

The insider then claimed that Ventimiglia has supposedly been a little more “melancholy” on the set of This Is Us recently, which has all been a bit too much for Moore.

“Mandy loves the job but the roller-coaster with Milo can be a little too much,” claimed the source of why the two haven’t been as close lately as they were when the show first debuted last year. “He walks around with his earbuds in all day or with his head buried in a book.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Neither Moore nor Ventimiglia has confirmed the latest report claiming they’re not exactly as close right now as they once were. However, the two seemed to be on great terms back in September when Mandy opened up about her relationship with her fellow cast mates during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Appearing on the daytime show alongside Milo and Sterling K. Brown, Mandy told the daytime host that the whole cast is actually very close, including all of their significant others.

“Everybody’s very close. Everyone’s significant others and what not, we’re like one big family,” Moore told DeGeneres last year. “We really are, as cheesy and gross as that sounds.”

Milo then gushed over his on-screen wife and her future husband, Taylor Goldsmith, after they got engaged last year.

“Taylor is the kind of soul, as Mandy is the most beautiful of human beings,” he said of his co-star and her fiancé. “So the two of them coming together, it’s like it’s right, and it’s good — we’re all very happy for them.”

But while neither has commented on claims their relationship may be a little “frosty” right now, Mandy has been sharing photos from the set on her Instagram account in recent weeks with Milo nowhere to be found.

Sharing snaps from the set on January 9, Moore posted photos of the cast filming scenes for the most recent episode, including snaps with her fellow co-stars and on-screen children Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz, as well as Rebecca’s second husband Miguel, played by Jon Huertas.

While neither Mandy nor Milo has confirmed Radar Online’s latest report that their relationship on the set of This Is Us has turned a little “frosty,” the twosome will likely continue to work together on the show for at least one more year. The hit drama was also renewed for Season 3 last year.

This Is Us airs on NBC on Tuesday nights.