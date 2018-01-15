‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Is Unconcerned About Her Critics, Continues To Put Makeup On Her Kids

Leah Messer has long been under fire for allowing her three daughters, 8-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 4-year-old Adaylnn, to wear makeup. However, according to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star is unconcerned with the ongoing comments from her critics.

Days ago, after the mother of three shared an image of her daughter Aleeah preparing to take part in a cheerleading competition, fans immediately pointed out that the child was wearing a ton of makeup. The 8-year-old even had on fake eyelashes and a good amount of foundation, and many of Leah Messer’s fans and followers were appalled.

“I’m all for cheerleading but is there really a full on need for heavy foundation?” one person asked.

Although the fan didn’t feel that certain parts of Aleeah’s makeup routine were necessary, she pointed out that not all makeup is bad, especially when it comes to events. As she explained, a bit of eyeshadow and lipstick is to be expected and is sometimes required. That said, to be “caked in foundation,” as the fan put it,” was a bit much.

In response to the many negative comments she received from her fans and followers, Leah Messer made it clear, via a Pop Culture report on January 14, that she wasn’t worried about what anyone thought.

“She’s wearing makeup, bye,” she wrote, along with a kissing emoji.

Leah Messer shares her twin girls with her first husband, Corey Simms, who has since gone on to welcome one more child, daughter Remington, with his second wife, Miranda Patterson. Her youngest child, daughter Adalynn, spends her time between the home of Leah Messer and the home of Messer’s second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

As for what Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert think about the children wearing makeup, they don’t appear to be worried at all and have yet to weigh in on the drama that Leah Messer has faced publicly.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, Jo Rivera, Jenelle Evans, David Eason, and Briana DeJesus, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 when the show returns to MTV sometime later this year.